Kenwood House, Hertfordshire, on Selling Super Houses was featured in the Channel 4 show’s premiere episode on August 29. You may be wondering if the Hertfordshire home is still for sale. Where exactly is Kenwood House in the area and how can you view the property in real life?

The new property show, Selling Super Houses, has officially made its way onto Channel 4 with a full cast of real estate agents. We’ve got all the details on Kenwood House in Hertfordshire, from where it is, how much it costs, and what’s included in the whopping price tag.

Credit: Selling Super Houses/Channel 4

Kenwood House on Selling Super Houses

Kenwood House on Selling Super Houses costs £20 million. In the show’s first challenge, the hopefuls host an open house event there, one of the agency’s most exclusive properties, as they try to make a sale.

It has ten bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a tennis court, an indoor and outdoor pool, a movie room, and enough space for al fresco dining and large gatherings including a wedding for over 200 guests.

The home looks as if it has been built in the Queen Anne period however it is a modern home with all the space, amenities, and services an owner would expect of a house in such a prestigious location.

Where is Kenwood House?

Kenwood House is in Radlett, Hertfordshire, WD7. It’s often confused with the public manor house of the same name, which is a different property altogether in Hampstead, London.

Situated on over 25 acres and close to 15,000 sq ft of living accommodation, it is situated in one of England’s most desirable villages, Radlett, just 16 miles from central London.

With a 300-metre tree-lined private driveway, there’s enough space for three cars in the garage. There is also a lift to four floors and two lakes surrounding the £20 million Hertfordshire house.

The Hertfordshire home is for sale

Kenwood House is still for sale. You can find the listing on Rightmove for the same fixed price of £20 million. Marketed by Luxury Property Partners, London, you can call the agent on 03300 526021.

You can also get more information by contacting Damion Merry at 07369-211-735. The current owner has worked alongside the world-renowned F3 architects to get the home 90% complete.

The remaining 10% of finishing and fittings can be chosen by the new owners at the seller’s expense (up to £1,000,000 spend) and will be finished within 12 weeks.

WATCH SELLING SUPER HOUSES ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM