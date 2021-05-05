Who is Kerry from Naked Attraction? Shock after Daniel stands her up!











Kerry took to Channel 4 series Naked Attraction, with hopes to find love after having no luck finding any in Aberdeen. So, who is she?

It is the daring series where people choose someone to date – by looking at their private parts behind a screen, before their true face is revealed.

During the last episode (April 4th), Kerry took her pick of the screens, before deciding to place all her bets on Daniel.

So, who is Kerry? And what happened next for her and Daniel? We’ve got the lowdown on where they are following the show…

Who is Kerry from Naked Attraction?

Kerry is a 30-year-old waitress who recently moved to Aberdeen.

Looking to find a man who she can experiment with in the bedroom, she took to the Channel 4 series after having no luck finding love in the city.

With Aberdeen being a new, big city for Kerry, she admitted that she doesn’t know where to find men.

She didn’t hold back, revealing that the smell of men’s armpits was something she enjoyed…

Kerry had to choose between six pods, before whittling it down to the final man – a demolition worker called Daniel, aged 23.

Kerry’s date with Daniel

Kerry and Daniel had to obtain negative Covid-19 tests ahead of their date.

Things moved fast between the pair, and they shared a kiss at the end.

It looks like Daniel did not see a future with Kerry, as he did not respond to calls from show producers, and stood her up at a follow-up meeting.

Not appearing to return, Kerry seemed pretty angry, having travelled eight hours to get there from Aberdeen.

She added: “He could have at least had the decency to show up.”

Where are Kerry and Daniel now?

Daniel took to Twitter to reveal that he “had to make good TV”, after being questioned online about why he stood Kerry up.

So, it looks like things clearly never got cleared up between them.

Kerry, however, seems to have stayed schtum about the entire process, and could not be found on social media.

Everyone askin where daniel is daniel here #nakedattraction hahaa let the the haters hate 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ born winner — daniel canavan (@danielcanavan14) May 4, 2021

