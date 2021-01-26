Who is Kesia on Celebs Go Dating? Meet Curtis' date on Instagram!











Kesia was seen hitting it off with Curtis Pritchard on the launch episode of Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion. So who is she?

Celebrities including Ibiza club owner Wayne Lineker and Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry are on the 2021 E4 dating show, with Curtis amongst them.

Curtis got talking to Kesia during the mixer on episode one, and it appeared that they were getting along pretty smoothly.

So who is Kesia? We found Curtis’ date on Instagram – meet her here!

Screenshot: Kesia, Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion, Episode 1, All 4

Who is Kesia on Celebs Go Dating?

Kesia Trevor-Massey is a 22-year-old former student from Lowestoft.

She lives in Winchester, Hampshire, where she began attending Winchester University in 2016.

Three years later, she graduated with an English Literature degree, before going travelling with friends.

Before university, the E4 star went to East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

Kesia and Curtis on Celebs Go Dating

They were seen having a deep chat towards the end of episode one, when Kesia said that she was drawn to Curtis during the mixer.

She said she just wants to meet someone she gets on with, and said that he seemed easy to talk to, which Curtis agreed with.

Kesia admitted she’s now ready for a relationship, but said she wasn’t before. The pair shared that they wanted to do something fun together!

Kesia and Curtis (spoiler alert!) go on several dates throughout the series.

2/4 #CelebsGoDating Curtis seemed to be fading into the background a bit during the mixture yet despite the girls liking him he seems to be zoned in on one girl and that is Kesiya. I think she is a nice girl with a nice personality. — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) January 25, 2021

Kesia on Instagram

She is clearly a travel-lover, as she has highlights of her visits to Marrakech, New York and Washington. It looks like she joined a camp to go travelling.

Kesia is following Curtis on Instagram, however she could not be found on his following list. He is still following his ex-girlfriend Maura Curtis.

On the day of the first episode, she shared a story which described Celebs Go Dating star Wayne Lineker as the “coolest guy” she knows.

Kesia also enjoys playing polo and going for bike rides, and is a party-lover!

