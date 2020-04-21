University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

For the past ten years, Kirstie Allsopp has returned to Channel 4 to show viewers the best way to enjoy craft activities at home.

Following Jamie Oliver’s cooking show, Kirstie is the next one with her Kirstie: Keep Crafting and Carry On series – a new programme where you can get creative while you stay at home.

And while the show is doing its job bang on raising the spirits and coming up with genius ways to get crafty during the quarantine period, there is one thing that viewers cannot stop talking about.

Kirstie Allsopp has been flashing a giant diamond ring on her wedding finger and it’s taking all of the viewers’ attention away from the show!

Diamond distraction

We’re just one episode deep into the series of Kirstie: Keep Crafting and Carry On and already, Kirstie’s two-stone diamond ring is the talk of the town.

While she’s crafting away, all viewers can focus on is the giant rock on her ring finger.

But this isn’t a new distraction, as Kirstie has been parading the giant diamond for the past few seasons.

Similarly to watching location location location, I’ve spent the entire episode saying “look at her ring!” 💍 #KirstiesHandmadeChristmas — Loz 🌈 (@BluDamu) November 29, 2018

Where is Kirstie’s ring from?

Back in 2014, The Daily Mail reported that Kirstie’s Moi et Toi design ring cost a crazy £100,000. However, they did not say where the ring was from.

It was given to her by her long-term partner Ben Andersen that year.

As Kirstie is wearing the diamond ring on her ring finger, many have presumed it is an engagement ring. However, the couple has never confirmed that they are engaged. Ben reportedly gave her the ring to mark their decade spent together.

Kirstie said to the Daily Mail, “Am I engaged now? I’m not sure, though it looks like it.”

Kirstie and Ben: Relationship timeline

Kirstie Allsopp (48) and Ben Andersen (58) first got together back in 2004.

Together they have two sons called Bay who is 13 years old, and Oscar who is now 10. The family lives together in West London.

It is unknown exactly what Ben does, but HELLO! once described him as a “property tycoon.” He must be earning some serious money to drop 100k on a diamond ring like that… which wasn’t even an engagement ring!

