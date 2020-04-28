Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Following Jamie Oliver’s cooking show, Kirstie Allsopp currently stars on Kirstie: Keep Crafting and Carry On – a new series where the presenter helps viewers at home to get creative during the lockdown period.

Kirstie has presented several other creative programmes on the telly, sharing the best craft activities to enjoy at home.

Viewers have been mainly distracted by Kirstie’s diamond ring and many are interested to get to know her family better.

So, is Kirstie Allsopp married? And who is Kirstie’s husband?

Who is Kirstie Allsopp’s husband?

Kirstie Allsopp is not married, but the presenter has been in a long-term relationship with Ben Anderson – more than 15 years and counting! Ben is a property developer and owner of a multi-million business.

Kirstie and Ben have been in the media spotlight for years, with people curious why the two haven’t planned a lavish wedding together.

In a previous interview with Daily Mail, Kirstie discussed the reason for not getting married, as well as why she enjoys being a “middle-aged girlfriend”.

Kirstie said: “I am at a loss when people question not being married, as if by not getting married you are somehow dismissing the choice they have made.” She added:

I have no problem being a middle-aged girlfriend with an even older middle-aged boyfriend.

Who are Kirstie’s children?

Kirstie and Ben have two children together, Bay Atlas and Oscar Hercules, who were born in 2006 and 2008.

Kirstie is also a stepmother to Ben’s children from a previous relationship – Hal and Orion.

