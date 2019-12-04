University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Kirstie Allsopp is back on Channel 4 this winter for another season of Handmade Christmas, helping viewers make their own

But, Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas is proving an inspiration in more ways than one. Not only is Kirstie inspiring with her DIY festive items but her wardrobe on the show is giving viewers ideas for their own Christmas wardrobes this year.

So, where does Kirstie Allsopp get her dresses from?

Here’s a rundown of her best looks and where to buy them and similar styles!

Floral for winter

If you thought florals were just for spring, you’d be wrong. Kirstie Allsopp has been rocking flower prints throughout the 2019 series of Handmade Christmas, but her black and white floral dress was definitely our fave.

We found an excellent dupe for £155 from Double Rainbouu. You can check out their ‘Cloud Control floral print shirt dress’ on Farfetch here.

Check out our cheaper alternative, which features a bird print with the flowers from Pretty Kitty. The 50s shirt dress costs just under £50!

In another episode, Kirstie donned a navy shirt dress covered in cream coloured roses.

Kirstie’s polka dot dress

Each episode of Handmade Christmas has the same introductory segment. In this clip, Kirstie is wearing a gorgeous black and white polka dot dress with sheer puff sleeves. She also wears the dress in the third episode (Tuesday, November 26th).

Viewers were wowed by the outfit and were keen to get their hands on one.

Although we could not find the exact dress Kirstie was wearing, we found some similar styles in a range of prices.

Firstly, there is a Dolce & Gabbana dress which is nearly identical, however with larger polka dots. Coming in at nearly £2,000 this definitely not your everyday dress!

A cheaper alternative is from Y.A.S on ASOS. The polka dot midi smock comes in a £65 – a steal in comparison to the D&G dress.

Finally, the third (and best priced) option is from New Look. You can get their polka dot dress on ASOS for just under twenty quid!

@KirstieMAllsopp Where did you get the black polka dot dress you were wearing on today's #kirstieshandmadechristmas please. You looked fab and it's a beautiful dress xx — Sarah (@areyouokayhun) November 27, 2019

