Christmas isn’t complete without the marvellous creations put on every year by Kirstie Allsop.

From homemade Christmas crackers to adorable gifts and genius Secret Santa prizes, Kirstie is a master at arts and crafts from the cheap and cheerful to bold and lucrative.

Having first gifted viewers with her creative eye for Xmas goodies in 2014, Kirstie will be on our screens to present the 2019 Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas series.

Grab the sticky tape and scissors, stock up on glitter and prepare for another year of creating Christmas goodies!

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas 2019: Start date

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas 2019 will launch during the week beginning November 23rd.

The exact start date is yet to be confirmed but could be Thursday, November 28th, should the show follow the same format as last year. Reality Titbit will update this article when the exact start date is confirmed.

There will be 14 daytime TV episodes on Channel 4 and one primetime episode that will air closer to December 25th at 8 pm.

What festive treats will feature this year?

Kirstie has been on our screens crafting Christmas goodies for over a decade, with over 500 different arts and crafts.

Another 120 will be showcased on Channel 4 this November and December, as residents across the UK learn how to turn their homes into beautiful winter wonderlands.

Channel 4 say:

“Kirstie’s going to show you that with a little handmade magic, you can craft this Christmas into something truly spectacular.

She’s collated a cornucopia of crafts into one glorious peak episode; from makes that will transform your home into a winter wonderland to food and drink that are totally indulgent.”

“But there is more, much more. Across three fabulous festive weeks on daytime, a host of crafty contestants are going all out to be crowned the winner of one of 15 craft competitions packed with inspiration, tips and fresh techniques.

There’s enough clever crafty tricks and tips, decorations, gifts, food and drink to satisfy even Father Christmas himself.”

Catch up with Kirstie online

All of the episodes from Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas 2019 will be available online via the official Channel 4 media plater, ALL4.

And if you’re already feeling that festive spirit then you can jump straight into Christmas mode right now, with every episode from ten years of Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas available on the ALL4 player.

