Tempting Fortune is the new reality show on Channel 4, and it seems like contestant Lani Good has made her entrance, so we take a closer look at her Instagram and TikTok.

The Channel 4 show, hosted by Paddy McGuiness sees contestants trying to survive an 18-day hike in South Africa, for £300,000. However, temptations along the way make them lose money from the group prize pot.

We take a closer look at contestant Lani Good, and why fans are calling her ‘iconic.’

Lani is a social media influencer

Tempting Fortune star Lani Good is a music artist, YouTuber, and influence who boasts 121k followers on Instagram and 32.5k on TikTok.

Some viewers may recognize her from a viral TikTok from 2022, where she revealed how her ex-boyfriend spoke to her on Valentine’s Day after getting his name tattooed.

In the text, Lani told him she couldn’t believe he wasn’t with her on Valentine’s Day. She then asked why he was seeing her for so long, to which he shockingly replied: ‘convenience.’

Users in the comments couldn’t believe what they’d seen, with one writing: “After him saying convenience, you should’ve stopped the conversation. That’s too much talking for me.”

“Ladies we not writing paragraphs in 2022,” wrote another.

The Tempting Fortune star has now gotten the tattoo covered up with a butterfly.

Meet Lani on Instagram

Lani can be found on Instagram @lani_good and at the time of writing has 122k followers.

In true influencer style, she posts many pictures of her exotic trips away for her followers to enjoy, (and get holiday envy from.)

The Kardashians may have to move over as it seems like Lani is the queen of Halloween. Her page boasts many iconic Halloween outfits including Snow White and even LaLa from The Teletubbies.

Fans are loving the star on Tempting Fortune

Tempting Fortune viewers have taken to Twitter to express how entertaining they find Lani on the show. Some are calling her ‘iconic’ whilst others are saying she’s the only reason for them watching the show.

Who can resist a milkshake? Not Lani apparently, who got £500 deducted from the prize pot, to the rest of the Tempting Fortune cast‘s dismay. However, it seemed like she entertained fans.