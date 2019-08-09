Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebs Go Dating brings TOWIE legend, Lauren Goodger, back to our screens and shes’s ready to fall in love in 2019.

Shes opened up about her tendency of getting into ‘heavy’ long-term relationships, her first being with TOWIE star Mark Wright and the second with Joey Morrisson who was in prison.

But where Lauren has been matter-of-fact about her love life, she’s keeping her cards close to her chest when it comes to surgery.

She might be doing her best to keep quiet about her nip and tuck details but let’s be real Lozza, you can’t hide it forever, not when your face changes day-to-day, anyway.

So, what’s going on with Lauren Goodger’s jawline? Has she had surgery?

Lauren Goodger’s changing jaw explained

With her eyebrows on fleek, pumped-up volume lashes and the juicy pout to match, Lauren is clearly the kind of girl that likes to take care of her image.

Lauren had filler injected into her jawline in 2018 by her friend who’s a qualified beautician.

However, she said that after seeing photos of her new face in the papers, she decided to get the filler removed.

The 32-year-old compared her exaggerated jawline to that of The Mask and said she had the filler dissolved five days later. She said to The Sun that the outcome was “awful”.

So we’d say that Lauren had her experience of jaw filler in 2018 but never opted for the procedure again.

What other surgery has Lauren had?

In a bid to come clean and set the record on her surgery straight, Lauren took a seat on the This Morning sofa in June 2019 with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

The Celebs Go Dating star admitted to having botox, a boob job and lip fillers. And according to The Sun, she said she had a rhinoplasty and liposuction done, too.

Although she’s had fillers, botox and a nose job, Lauren said on This Morning that she hasn’t had any work done on her face and that she prefers to enhance her face with makeup. She said: “It’s mainly makeup. I like to keep it as natural as I can”.

Has Lauren had bum implants?

Apparently, the gym is to thank for Lauren’s behind. In the same This Morning interview, she said to Phil and Holly: “I’ve not had any implants in my bum”.

Then, in an interview with The Sun in 2018, Lauren was shocked at the suggestion of her getting surgery on her derriere. She said of getting bum implants: “Nooo! Don’t be stupid! Bum implants?”

Whether her bum is the result of squats or surgery, we don’t know, but Lauren sure is looking more Kim K these days than she did before.

The ex-TOWIE star did admit on This Morning that she edits her photos for the ‘gram, so who knows? She could look drastically different in person!

