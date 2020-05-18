Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Channel 4 has brought the documentary Walking with Elephants for all travel enthusiasts who need escapism during the lockdown.

In the series, Levison Wood embarks on an epic journey to follow the migration of elephants in Botswana, Southern Africa.

The Channel 4 presenter is joined by a local guide named Kane and together they take on a route from Makgadikgadi to the edge of the Okavango Delta.

Levison is a keen explorer and spends a lot of his time exploring and travelling the world. But what about his personal life? Does he have a wife or partner?

Who is Levison Wood?

Levison is a 38-year-old explorer, traveler and writer from Staffordshire. He has a younger brother called Peter Wood.

After completing a degree in History at the University of Nottingham, he spent four years as a British army officer, serving in Afghanistan.

Back in 2013, he undertook a nine-month expedition across the Nile which turned into a Channel 4 documentary and a book called Walking the Nile.

He has produced and starred in a number of other documentaries such as Walking the Himalayas, Arabia with Levison Wood, Walking the Americas, among many more.

Levison has documented his passion for travel and discovery across seven best-publishing books.

Is Levison Wood married?

No, Levison is not married!

The explorer previously opened about his personal life, saying that he doesn’t have time for dating as he usually travels for nine months of the year.

In an interview for Country Life Magazine (via Telegraph), Levison explained:

“Being away so often means a lack of stability in my life generally. It’s getting a bit easier now but the past five years have been difficult.”

He added:

You can’t disappear for months on end and not expect that to impact on your personal life. It’s hard for any woman to be with me at the moment.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2018, Levison promised that he will “go on a wife hunt” after his next adventure. However, he’s still single in 2020!

Levison’s Instagram feed is full of travel posts and it’s obvious that exploring is his main focus at the moment.

Follow him under the handle @levison.wood.

