Love it or List it Australia: Meet Neale Whitaker - style guru and ex editor!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love it or List it Australia sees homeowners make the huge decision of whether to keep their home and have it transformed or sell it and move on.

The show is onto its third series in 2019. No official start date has been released for season 3 but it should kick off from the end of September.

The Australian version of Love it or List it is hosted by Andrew Winter and Neale Whitaker. The show follows the same format as other Love it or List it programmes where one half of the presenting duo aims to keep the home, while the other plans on relocating the guests somewhere new.

Now it’s time to get to know one of the show’s presenters, Neale Whitaker!

Love it or List it Australia: Who is Neale Whitaker?

Neale Whitaker is Australia’s go-to guy for everything style-related. He was born in London and started out his career working as a fashion publicist and stylist.

With a background in writing, Neale launched best-selling food magazine Delicious in 2001 and it gained a lot of attention. It was the most successful magazine launch in the history of Australian publishing.

He was Editor-In-Cheif of Vogue Living for three years until 2017 when he gave up the post to concentrate more on TV shows The Block and Love it or List it Australia.

You can see Neale doing his best to convince people that they don’t have to move to have the house of their dreams on Love it or List it Australia. He says: “You don’t need to sell your house to have your dream home” in the series 3 trailer.

Neale is a brand ambassador for King Living and Silestone by Cosentino Australia.

Love it or List it Australia: Neale’s partner

From the looks of Neale’s Instagram page, he’s definitely loved up.

Neale’s partner is David Novak-Piper. The pair met in Sydney at a charity event for Fashion Targets Breast Cancer.

Since then, they’ve been together 17 years and celebrated their civil union under British law in 2008.

The pair said to theweddingseries.com that they plan on getting married in Australia in 2020.

Is Neale Whitaker on Instagram?

Yes! Neale is on Instagram and has over 80,000 followers. It doesn’t look like he’s on Twitter, though.

Neale often takes to Insta to share photos of himself and his partner, David, their two Weimeraner dogs, Otis and Ollie, and their horse, Bill.

You can follow the style guru here – @nealewhitaker.

WATCH LOVE IT OR LIST IT AUSTRALIA WEEKDAYS ON MORE4 AT 4:50 PM.