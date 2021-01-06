Where is Lowery's Seafood Restaurant now? Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back in 2021!











Lowery’s Seafood is the first restaurant that Gordon pays a visit to during the third series of Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

Chef Gordon Ramsay revamps the Virginia-based seafood restaurant, but as we can already expect from previous series, it doesn’t come without issues.

When he visits, the owner and manager aren’t agreeing with each other. Plus, to make things worse, Gordon finds old food in the kitchen’s fridge.

So what happened to Lowery’s Seafood restaurant from 24 Hours to Hell?

Lowrey’s Seafood Restaurant. Picture: Channel 4. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: JEFFREY NEIRA

Lowery’s Seafood on 24 Hours to Hell

It is a family-owned seafood restaurant which was founded in the 1930s.

Lowery’s Seafood’s décor initially has burgundy booths, which the team decide to change during the first episode of 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

The head chef is seen to be losing confidence – and Gordon has only 24 hours to help them turn the restaurant around.

The owner and manager of Lowery’s Seafood’s tension doesn’t help the situation, as they find themselves arguing with each other.

So Gordon refurbed the restaurant and changed its menu!

When did Gordon visit Lowery’s Seafood?

Before January 2020

Although series 3 of Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back has just launched its first episode on Channel 4, it started airing on Fox in America in 2020.

This means that filming would have likely taken place back in 2019.

Some believe that filming for series 4 has already begun, but there has been no official confirmation of a fourth season. If it is true, this would mean that filming can take place soon after the previous series airs.

With series 2 premiering on January 2, 2019, it could mean the third season was filmed just one month after – almost two years before it aired in the UK!

Where is Lowery’s Seafood restaurant now?

The restaurant is now closed

Despite a visit from Gordon Ramsay, the Tappahannock restaurant filed for bankruptcy on August 20, 2020, as reported by Richmond Bizsense.

Although it was in business for 80 years, the coronavirus pandemic meant it had to shut its doors in March, and has been closed ever since.

Its Instagram page has not been active since May 2020, which involved a “Happy Mother’s Day” post, and in February 2020, a Sunday buffet menu.

