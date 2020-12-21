Who is Lucy Joseph? Find It, Fix It, Flog It star is also an actor!











Lucy Joseph has appeared as a restorer on Find It, Fix It, Flog It. So let’s find out more about the BBC star…

The Channel 4 series sees Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien travel across the UK to find unique items lost in people’s homes.

Lucy is amongst one of the series’ restorers, who showcase their skills to transform an old treasure that hasn’t been used for years.

So who is Lucy? We found out she is also an actor – find out more below!

Screenshot: Henry and Lucy Joseph (right), Find It Fix It Flog It, Series 5 Episode 6, Channel 4

Who is Lucy Joseph?

Lucy is a restorer on Channel 4’s Find It, Fix It, Flog It. She loves upcycling furniture, but also has acting on her CV!

In fact, Lucy directs the Adult Drama Programme at The Theatre Chipping Norton, and teaches Animal Studies at The Oxford School of Drama.

She has featured in several advertising campaigns, including for Debenhams, Nissan and Green Flag, to name a few.

Her husband is a music director.

Lucy Joseph: Career

Since graduating at The Oxford School of Drama, Lucy has worked as an actor in theatre, film and radio.

She creates children’s theatre workshops, classes and performances.

Now, Lucy is filming her second series starring in Find It, Fix It, Flog It as a presenter and furniture restorer!

Lucy on Instagram

Lucy doesn’t share much about her personal life, but gives followers an insight into her furniture upholstering skills.

Projects she has contributed to, such as the mini cupboard below and a small stepping block ladder, are featured on her Instagram.

WATCH FIND IT FIX IT FLOG IT ON CHANNEL 4 ON MONDAYS AT 3 PM

