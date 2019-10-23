University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Hollywood darling and Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has her own documentary coming to Channel 4 this October.

Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o sees the actress travel to Benin, West Africa to learn more about the Agoji female warriors of the Dahomey kingdom, who were the inspiration for the Dora Milaje in Black Panther.

And while we can’t wait to venture on this historical journey with Lupita, we can’t help but also be curious about the woman herself.

So, with that in mind, what is Lupita Nyong’o up to now? Is she in a relationship?

Is Lupita Nyong’o married?

No!

For all those wondering about whether Lupita had settled down with anyone this year, the answer is still no.

She has been incredibly private about her relationships since she entered the public eye, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating and the rumour mill from churning.

Following Lupita’s appearance in Black Panther (2018), she was linked to co-star Michael B. Jordan. Michael told Entertainment Tonight: “No, we’re good friends, honestly, we’ve known each other a really long time and respect each other and I love this girl to death.” But there is nothing more than friendship here!

Lupita has been linked to Chiwetel Ejiofor and Jared Leto, but these are both rumours.

The only confirmed relationship of Lupita’s was to musician K’Naan who she dated from 2013 to 2014.

What is Lupita up to in 2019?

After Jordan Peele’s celebrated horror flick, Us was released earlier this year, Lupita has been busy with other projects besides her acting work.

Not only has she made the Warrior Women documentary for Channel 4, but she has written a book!

Lupita has just published her very first novel, a children’s book called Sulwe. You can find out more about the book and how to purchase it on the website.

It’s clearly been a big year for Lupita!

Watch Warrior Women

Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o is broadcasting on Channel 4 on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The one-off documentary will air from 10 pm to 11.05 pm.

It will then be available to watch on C4’s catch-up service, 4oD.

