Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Brand new series of Made in Chelsea is coming on telly this year.

Starting on Monday, March 23rd, the reality show will pick up from the latest dramatic events in Buenos Aires.

And the timing of Made in Chelsea is perfect since favourite E4 show Celebs Go Dating is coming to an end this week. At least, we will have another show delivering a new dose of drama and romantic relationships.

The channel released a short 20-second trailer for the new series and viewers want to know more about the advert song in it.

Here’s the advert song from Made in Chelsea 2020 trailer!

Made in Chelsea 2020 trailer: Advert song

The song in the short trailer is ‘Midnight City’ from electronic music band M83.

Released in 2011, the hit song is the group’s leading single in their sixth album called Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming.

The song received huge critical acclaim and was even used as part of BBC’s coverage for the Olympic Games in 2012.

Made in Chelsea: ‘Midnight City’ song

The E4 show is memorable for choosing a good selection of songs and this is not the first time we’ve heard of M83’s hit single.

In fact, Made in Chelsea featured ‘Midnight City’ as a theme song back in series 2.

If you want to be reassured, check out the opening scene for the second series on Channel 4’s hub.

CATCH UP WITH MADE IN CHELSEA SERIES 18 ON 4OD NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK