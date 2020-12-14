Made in Chelsea: Are Tristan and Liv together now? Updates in December 2020











A whole load of fresh drama has happened on Made in Chelsea season 20. Amongst it all, is a new relationship on the cards for Tristan and Liv?

And it’s not the two MIC stars that seem to be enjoying each other’s company, as many viewers are also completely worshipping their fling.

Several episodes revealed that Tristan Phipps and Olivia Bentley had been kissing and sharing a bed together. But is it all fun and games, or is there something more serious happening between them?

Omg I am so here for Liv and Tristan 🥺 #MadeInChelsea — amber 🤍 (@spilling101) October 19, 2020

Screenshot: Made in Chelsea, Episode 4 Series 20, All 4

What happened between Liv and Tristan?

Liv and Tristan started their romance, which Liv called “harmless fun”, during a drunken night when she gave him a lap dance and they kissed.

As shown on series 20 of MIC, it comes while Tristan’s ex Verity Bowditch is getting friendly with new cast member Charlie Frederick (they have also shared a kiss or two).

But despite Liv brushing off her and Tristan’s flirting and kissing, it looks like things could be getting serious between them.

In an episode in October, they asked each other what they are doing and share yet another kiss, despite Liv previously saying she doesn’t want a relationship.

Screenshot: Made in Chelsea, Episode 4 Series 20, All 4

Screenshot: Made in Chelsea, Episode 4 Series 20, All 4

DEVON AND CORNWALL: Voice behind Channel 4 show revealed!

Are Liv and Tristan together now?

Yes

Looking at both Tristan and Liv’s Instagram accounts, Liv has shared a cosy picture of them celebrating his birthday, making them Insta-official!

It’s been a long time coming, with several dramas along the way, but the season 20 finale showed the couple going exclusive.

CHANNEL 4: How to apply for The Great House Giveaway!

Fans support Liv and Tristan’s romance

Although there are no confirmations about whether they have got into a relationship, viewers haven’t held back from sharing their thoughts.

One fan wrote: “I want Liv and Tristan to be together #madeinchelsea.”

While another said: “I think the Liv and Tristan thing is set up to be honest, I don’t get it.”

Tristan and Liv – it’s gonna happen! 😜🙌 #MadeInChelsea — kirstyjarrett (@kirstyjarrett_) October 19, 2020

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA EVERY MONDAY ON E4 AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK