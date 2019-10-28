Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Series 18 of Made in Chelsea kicked off from September 2nd 2019. The eighteenth season of the show saw the return of a very important character, Sam Thompson.

And there’s another Made in Chelsea character who’s made a return in 2019.

Tristan Phipps joined the Channel 4 show during season 16. And now, the handsome lad is back for some more SW3 goodness as he re-joins the cast in 2019.

Tristan looks to be pretty sought-after now that he’s back on the Chelsea scene with not one, but two, girls interested in him. So, are Made in Chelsea’s Tristan and Verity still dating?

Made in Chelsea: Tristan and Verity

Tristan Phipps arrived back on the Made in Chelsea scene around half-way through series 18.

The 2019 show has seen Emily Blackwell and Verity Bowditch become a pair of single ladies.

Emily and her long-term boyfriend, Tom Pearce, are officially over. While things between James Taylor and Verity also came to an end.

And now that Tristan Phipps is back on the scene, he’s attracted the attention of both Verity and Emily in episode 8.

Are Tristan and Verity a couple?

The end of episode 8 of Made in Chelsea looked as though things between Tristan and Verity are certainly hotting up.

Although he seemed to be going on a “hang out” date with Emily, too, it was obvious that Tristan has a real thing for Verity.

The pair also appear in one another’s Instagram stories in late October 2019 meaning that things could have developed between the couple.

It’s unconfirmed whether Verity and Tristan have made things official, but it definitely looks like they’re cosying up on Insta.

What happened with Tristan and Emily Blackwell?

Emily and Tristan also looked to be getting close during episodes 7 and 8 of MIC.

However, we’d assume that episode 9 of the show could see things come to an end between them.

There’s a clear rivalry in the show between Emily and Verity and it seems that Verity may have won Tristan over a little more than Emily.

