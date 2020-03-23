Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Thankfully, Made in Chelsea is back for series 19, kicking off from Monday, March 23rd with a brand new episode.

Once again, we’ll see the arrival of bombshells, the start of new relationships and the end of old friendships.

One of the new girls joining the 2020 series of Made in Chelsea is Beth. So, here’s everything you need to know about her, including career and Instagram!

Meet Bethany Moore

The newbie joining Made in Chelsea’s series 19 is Bethany Moore. She’s introduced to viewers as Miles Nazaire’s new love interest.

Of course, that will put Miles’ right in the spotlight as he finds himself in a dramatic love triangle with Beth and Emily.

Beth: Career

Beth is a 20-something social influencer and travel blogger, living between London and Channel Island’s Jersey.

The Made in Chelsea newcomer blogs about travel, beauty and lifestyle on her website Bethany Moore.

On her blog, Beth shares content on travelling to dreamy destinations like Bali and Santorini. Plus, she also posts about outfit ideas and must-have beauty products.

In addition, Beth founded her own fashion line Newer Than Now which offers a range of clothing and accessories.

Follow Beth on Instagram

Unsurprisingly, Beth is very popular on Instagram. With 928 posts, she has an impressive fan base of 303k followers at the time of writing.

Her account is filled with daily outfits, international travels and sponsored posts with fashion and beauty brands.

We won’t lie – we’re feeling very jealous of such a spot-on and glamorous Instagram profile!

