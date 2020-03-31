Made in Chelsea coronavirus updates: Series 19 to be cut short!

Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Made in Chelsea follows the social life of residents in London, bringing a new dose of drama and twists every season.

The E4 reality show returned for its nineteenth series this year and airs in its usual timeslot at 9 pm on Monday nights.

However, there are concerns that the new series will be cut short following the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK. The pandemic has affected a number of other programmes, including the live shows of The Voice.

So, let’s find out how the coronavirus outbreak will affect series 19 of Made in Chelsea!

Made in Chelsea, series 19: Coronavirus updates

Unfortunately, series 19 of Made in Chelsea will be cut short following the social distancing rules in the UK. Yes, that means E4 won’t be airing the full run of this year’s edition!

According to Digital Spy, Channel 4 has confirmed that Made in Chelsea will stop filming and production for the time being.

So not only we will get fewer episodes, but there might be a significant delay until the next series arrives later this year…

Why is E4 cutting down MIC’s series 19?

With strict social distancing rules in place now, many production companies have shut their filming sets for the foreseeable future.

This will have a significant impact on current shows on telly as broadcasters fear they won’t have enough new content in the next few months.

Therefore, many have cut episodes of several TV programmes in response to the coronavirus crisis in the UK.

Me when I found out #MadeInChelsea Series 19 with the return of @BinkyFelstead and @ollielocke was going to be cut short #madeinchelsea #mic pic.twitter.com/drsYEDIcdj — Made In Chelsea Polls (@modsleuthreview) March 26, 2020

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA 2020 MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON E4