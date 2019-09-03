Made in Chelsea EXPOSED: Jamie Laing and Rosi's fling is officially out!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Made in Chelsea episode 1 launched on Monday, September 2nd as series 18 kicked-off in dramatic style.

Jamie Laing, Sophie Hermann, Sophie Habboo, Melissa Tattam and even Sam Thompson will all re-appear on E4 for another instalment of Chelsea juiciness.

As it turns out, there’s a lot more bonking going on around SW3 than previously imagined. And this time, the people involved in a shady series of flings are two that you would have least expected.

Jamie Laing and Rosi Mai Waldon have been hooking up in secret! What the hell is going on?

What happened between Jamie Laing and Rosi Mai?

On August 31st 2019, The Daily Star reported that Jamie Laing had been sleeping with one of his MIC co-stars behind Sophie Habboo’s back.

While the person remained unnamed, episode 1 of MIC has now confirmed that Rosi Mai Waldon is the woman Jamie had been having it off with.

According to The Mirror, Rosi said that she and Jamie hooked up multiple times. She said: “I can’t remember if it was after the first time, the second time, the third, but he has made a really big thing about keeping it secret.”

The Sun also reported on September 1st that according to Sophie Hermann, Jamie’s no angel. She added: “He’s cheated on her [Sophie Habboo] countless times.”

Made in Chelsea confirms everything!

Episode 1 of the 2019 series brought to light Jamie’s dirty little secrets – and pretty much shocked everyone from audiences on Twitter to co-star Verity Bowditch.

Rosi confined to gal-pal Verity in private, explaining: “The worst thing about is that I’m pretty sure it was at the same time as he (Jamie) was seeing Habbs. But it wasn’t just once as well. Even after the polo (when Jamie kissed Habbs at the end of series 17), he’s been texting me… he made a really big deal about keeping a secret and now I know why.”

Eventually, Jamie’s hand is forced into admitting the fling to Habbs, sparking yet another rocky patch in their relationship.

Are Jamie and Habbs still together?

Yes!

By the end of season 17, Habbs and Jamie were skipping off into the sunset with Sam Thompson firmly out of sight and mind. While their relationship was blossoming it looked as though Rosi was thoroughly enjoying a separate dating life with James Taylor.

However, as that relationship eased off and James ended up in a game of cat and mouse with co-star Maeva d’Ascanio, Rosi secretly moved her attention to Jamie.

A few quick flings followed before Jamie and Habbs decided to give their relationship more of a serious go. They’re still dating now although more turmoil is expected to rock the boat as Jamie heads into Strictly Come Dancing 2019 in late September.

