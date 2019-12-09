Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Made in Chelsea is back after a short time away from our screens and the drama is going off!

Series 18 of the E4 show came to an end on November 11th 2019. However, Monday, December 9th saw MIC back for a fresh new spin-off.

Made in Chelsea: Buenos Aires sees the SW3 residents out of London and living it up in Argentina.

Verity, James, Maeva, Miles, Liv, Sam and the rest of the crew touch down in Buenos Aires and right from episode 1 things go haywire.

So, who is Made in Chelsea’s Holmes? Let’s take a look at the newbie from his Instagram to business ventures.

Made in Chelsea: Who is Holmes?

Holmes was introduced to Made in Chelsea viewers during episode 1 of Made in Chelsea: Buenos Aires.

His full name is Sam Holmes, however, he’s probably opted for using his surname while on MIC as Sam Thompson is also on the show.

Sam, 25, appeared on our screens alongside his pal Harvey Armstrong – Sophie Habboo’s ex!

Made in Chelsea: Sam Holmes on Instagram?

Yes, Sam is on Instagram. He can be found under the handle @holmes_uk.

Sam has around 4,000 followers and lists himself as living in London and Sydney.

He also writes in his Insta bio: “Ad Hoc Private Jet Charter” as well as being the co-founder of a business.

Sam and Harvey’s business

Episode 1 of Made in Chelsea: Buenos Aires saw Sam and Harvey mention that they were in Argentina for work.

And it turns out that this work is pretty exciting as the pair are in business together.

Holmes and Harvey are both company directors of The Innovative Brewing Company.

The company is described on Insta as being: “Dedicated to creating the most cutting edge and forward-thinking brews for you, we’re pleased to be launching our first new concept brew early 2020!”

