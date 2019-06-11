Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Made in Chelsea episode 12 came to a close with Jamie Laing and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo seemingly agreeing to continue dating.

There’s only one episode left (Monday, June 17th) in the 2019 series although the teaser trailer has already cleared up what happens to the uber-complicated on/off relationship between Jamie and Habbs.

Here’s everything you need to know about how they jumped ship from friendship to a relationship over the course of season 17.

I swear Jamie & Habbs are the cutest thing evaaaa 😫❤️ #MadeInChelsea — Shyla (@shylakalhan) June 10, 2019

How did the relationship start?

Jamie announced that he had split up with girlfriend Heloise Agostinelli during MIC episode 7 (May 6th) although it was thought that the pair had broken up a few weeks prior to the episode.

Rumours then emerged online citing that Jamie had moved on by having a fling with Habbs, with tabloid newspapers speculating that this had royally p**sed off Habbs’s ex, Sam Thompson.

It looked like these rumours were true when an extremely intoxicated Jamie Laing told Olivia Bentley that he fancied long-term gal-pal Habbs during the season 17’s Cape Town episode.

However, Jamie and Habbs later quashed these rumours and said that they weren’t dating due to the complicated nature of their exes and the potential of ruining their friendship.

But it was already too late…

Despite there attempts to put anything romantic on the back burner, it was clear that the duo simply couldn’t spend more than a minute apart.

Jamie took the plunge and decided to pursue Habbs, explaining his feeling during a super-cute bench scene that proved the catalyst for their blossoming relationship.

I can’t be the only one that actually thinks Jamie and Habbs could be cute together #MiC #MadeInChelsea — Vanessa ❤ (@VanessaMills94) June 10, 2019

Both tried to resist and revert back to friendship but episode 12 finally saw Habbs admit that they simply couldn’t mask their emotions for any longer.

Finally, Jamie officially asked Habbs out for a date!

There is one episode left in the series (Monday, June 17th) and although it seems like more questions will be asked of their emerging relationship, it appears that Jamie and Habbs will pull through to officially date.

And they all lived happily ever after!

Ahhhhh Jamie and Habbs man!!! #MadeInChelsea — Emma (@EmmaLewis_1997) June 10, 2019

