Made in Chelsea: Jamie Laing and Rosi Mai’s secret fling is officially out!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Returning for its eighteenth series, Made in Chelsea episode 1 starts on Monday, September 2nd 2019.

Jamie Laing, Sophie Hermann, Sophie Habboo, Melissa Tattam and more will all re-appear on our TV screens for another instalment of Chelsea juiciness. But before season 18 has even kicked off there’s drama brewing in SW3.

As it turns out it looks like there’s a lot more bonking going on in the Chelsea area than previously imagined. And this time, the people involved in the night(s) of passion are two that would be least expected.

So, what’s gone on with Jamie Laing and Rosi Mai Waldon?

What happened between Jamie Laing and Rosi Mai?

On August 31st 2019, The Daily Star wrote that Jamie Laing had been sleeping with one of his MIC co-stars behind Sophie Habboo’s back.

And it looks like it’s Rosi Mai Waldon that Jamie’s been having it off with. Episode 1 is set to see Rosi tell Verity Bowditch about her and Jamie’s secret fling.

According to The Mirror, Rosi said that she and Jamie hooked up multiple times. She said: “I can’t remember if it was after the first time, the second time, the third, but he has made a really big thing about keeping it secret”.

The Sun reported on September 1st 2019 that according to Sophie Hermann Jamie’s certainly no angel. She said: “He’s cheated on her [Sophie Habboo] countless times”.

SEE ALSO: What happened between Lockie and Yaz? Another TOWIE couple splits!

Aren’t Jamie and Habbs in a relationship?

As things stood, by the end of season 17 Habbs and Jamie were skipping off into the sunset with Sam Thompson firmly out of sight and mind.

And while their relationship was blossoming it looked as though Rosi was thoroughly enjoying dating life being wined and dined by James Taylor.

Jamie was very quick in season 17 to take James down a peg or two as he basically got with every girl in Chelsea.

But as it turns out, Jamie was no angel either. He said to The Daily Star: “It’s a pretty hectic beginning of the series and obviously a lot of things happen that I’m probably not proud of”.

Habbs looks to be pretty chilled about whatever went on with Rosi and Jamie as she said: “It’s never smooth sailing… there has been a lot of realisations happening”.

GBBO: Meet Tom Allen on Insta – the Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice comedian!

What will happen between Jamie and Habbs in MIC season 18?

By the looks of things, Jamie and Habbs are still getting on fine. In September 2019 Jamie took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple captioned: “I think you’re pretty cool”. Habbs commented with a heart emoji on the black and white post.

Perhaps Rosi and Jamie’s rendezvous took place at a time when Habbs and Jamie weren’t official. And as calm and collected as Habbs may be now, viewers will get to see the fallout of Jamie’s actions in episode 1 of Made in Chelsea.

OMG: Made in Chesty: Is Zara McDermott showing off a boob job on Instagram?

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA SEASON 18 FROM MONDAY SEPTEMBER 2ND 2019 AT 9 PM ON E4.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE