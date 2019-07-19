Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Made in Chelsea season 17 was wrapped up on Monday, June 17th following months of nail-biting drama.

The on/off relationship between Jamie Laing and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo proved not only a shock to viewers but remained a constant headache when it came to keeping up with the twists and turns of their complicated romance.

New characters were welcomed into SW3 with Maeva D’Ascanio instantly causing fireworks and the likes of Amelia Mist adding some much-needed quirks to an often clone-like cast list over the years.

But what can you do now the 2019 season is over? Will there be an abroad special later in the year? And what can we expect from Made in Chelsea season 18?

Here’s everything you need to know following the official cast announcement from Channel 4, which bizarrely didn’t feature Digby Edgley!

How to catch up with Made in Chelsea season 17

You can catch up with all 13 episodes from Made in Chelsea 2019 via the official Channel 4 media player, ALL4.

In fact, feel free to throwback to the Spencer Matthews years as ALL4 boasts all 17 MIC series with season 1 stretching all the way back to 2011.

There are some god-damn dodgy shirts in that series!

What’s next for MIC?

Most Made in Chelsea series are followed up by a shorter abroad special, such as last year’s Made in Chelsea: Croatia series.

Currently, C4 have not confirmed a Made in Chelsea special for 2019 although it remains highly likely.

The abroad special is likely to air in August/September and should closely follow the progression of Jamie and Habbs’s relationship while unravelling the mystery between Maeva, Miles Nazaire and James Taylor.

When is Made in Chelsea season 18? Will Sam Thompson return?

The Made in Chelsea seasons tend to alternate between March and October.

This means that season 18 should launch at the start of October 2019.

Sam Thompson and sister Louise Thompson both quit the show ahead of season 17, with Sam feeling fragile from his break-up with Habbs and his sister concentrating on her wedding with Ryan Libbey.

However, neither of them ruled out returning to the series at a later date. It remains unlikely that Sam and Louise will return for series 18 although there is the possibility given recent developments.

Sam has confirmed that he is in a relationship with Love Island star Zara McDermott, perhaps hinting that he has fully moved on from Habbs and may be ready to return to the show.

Other cast members

Channel 4 have confirmed the bulk of their main characters for season 18 which include MIC legends; Jamie Laing, Olivia Bentley, Alex Mytton, Sophie Hermann, Mark Francis, Oliver Proudlock, Victoria Baker-Harber and Fredrik Ferrier.

Interestingly, there is no mention of Digby Edgley for series 18. Perhaps the model is taking a break from the show as it is not believed that he and Olivia have split up.

Increasing popular personalities include; Miles Nazaire, James Taylor, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Harry Barron and Melissa Tattam, Eliza Batten, Maeva D’Ascanio, Amelia Mist and Verity Scarlett Bowditch.

And fringe players; Freddie Brown, Rosi Mai and Angus Findlay.

Prepare to say goodbye to the likes of Hugo Leefe and Sammy Allsop, though, whose relationships on the show ended.