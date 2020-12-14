Made in Chelsea season 21: Return date, potential storylines and cast!











As the 20th series of Made in Chelsea comes to an end, E4 fans are eager to find out what’s on the cards for the upcoming season.

This winter, we have seen Ollie and Gareth get married, Sam and Zara go through that viral break-up scene, and Liv open her heart to Tristan.

Not to mention, the multitude of relationships that have come together or completely gone the other way (how long did Verity and Charlie last?)…

So here’s when we can expect a possible return date, which storylines may arise next season, and the cast that are set to make a comeback!

Ep6. Verity and Charlie. Picture: Channel 4

Made in Chelsea season 21: Return date

At the time of writing, an official return date has not been released

However, each season usually comes out every 2 to 3 months. So if Made in Chelsea is renewed, it could be hitting our screens by February or March.

The reality TV series has been airing since 2011, so there’s no known reason why it would not be coming back to E4.

Potential storylines for MIC season 21

It’s likely that we will get to see an update on Zara and Sam’s relationship, with the pair getting back together during the last episode of season 20.

Not only their relationship will be on fan’s minds, but viewers will wonder how Ollie and Gareth’s pre-wedding relationship as husbands is going.

Now that the pair have told each other they want children, it could possibly be the first time that little ones appear on the show – but this might mean they step back from season 21.

Liv and Tristan’s are in an exclusive relationship… Going by social media, they are now Instagram official. Will they stay together?

Another potential storyline could be that Sophie has a new love, as the series is likely to come out after filming for Celebs Go Dating!

Talking all things love – Jamie has recently announced he has plans to propose to Habbs if he wins Strictly, so we might see even more wedding bells in the next series.

Regardless of winning, perhaps he is thinking of cracking the question sometime soon? He told Hello! that he wish he could say it would be tomorrow, when asked if we should expect any wedding bells soon.

I hope Reza and Ruby can snag a storyline next series #MadeInChelsea — James Ramsey 🇬🇧 (@tvgeezer2020) December 9, 2020

Who is returning for season 21?

While there have been no announcements of exactly which cast members are returning, there are rumours that we may be saying bye to Maeva.

One of the longest-running MIC cast members may also be off the cards for the first time ever, as Jamie Laing quit the show mid-series to join Strictly.

He told The Times:

I was on TV for ten years. I’d never say, ‘Hey, that’s me done,’ but yes, I’m definitely taking a step back.

Also, it looks like Alex Mytton is appearing less and less as each series goes by. So, although there hasn’t been any confirmation, the question is whether he will be returning for season 21…

I've heard a rumor that Maeva wont be filming next series and I'm freaking… 💔 Please say this isn't true!! #MadeInChelsea — James Ramsey 🇬🇧 (@tvgeezer2020) December 7, 2020

