Made in Chelsea returned for its nineteenth series in 2020, bringing back many familiar faces and a bunch of newcomers.

The E4 show follows the lives of Chelsea’s residents as they juggle between new relationships, dramatic fallouts and jealous exes.

There are only a few episodes left in the current series which makes us wonder when can we expect to see the next instalment.

So when does Made in Chelsea series 20 start? Here’s what we know so far!

When does series 19 of Made in Chelsea end?

Made in Chelsea previously confirmed that series 19 will be cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

The show has stopped filming and production for the foreseeable future which means that series 19 might get released in two parts.

Based on E4’s TV schedule, the last episode of the current series will be number 6 on Monday, April 27th, but there’s no confirmation on when the rest of the episodes will premiere.

Made in Chelsea series 20: Start date

The start date of Made in Chelsea series 20 is unknown at the moment. The E4 show normally drops two seasons – one in Spring and another one in Autumn.

However, there could be some major changes to the show’s schedule because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Since filming on sets is not allowed, many broadcasters would have to take decisions on how to plan their content in the upcoming months.

This means that we might have to wait for Made in Chelsea series 20 much longer compared to previous seasons.

