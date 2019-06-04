Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

While all eyes were on the launch of Love Island 2019 (Monday, June 3rd), many reality TV fans missed the most shocking twist of Made in Chelsea.

It was revealed that James Taylor had enjoyed a cheeky kiss with Maeva D’Ascanio. And, when the news was revealed to Miles, he broke down to tears.

Here’s everything we know about the horrendously tense love/hate triangle between James, Maeva and Miles.

The James Taylor vs Miles Nazaire rivalry

James and Miles have flickered from best friends to enemies over the course of season 17.

As the 2019 series opened, the pair were almost inseparable, laughing and joking like jolly good London chums do.

However, the friendship turned sour when both parties gossiped behind one others’ backs, with tensions boiling over as James told the girl Miles was dating that he was using her for sex.

James Taylor on #madeinchelsea makes me feel ill, such a manipulative boy.. get a grip. — Sophie Elizabeth (@sophhiee94) May 1, 2019

However, it appeared that the pair smoothed over their catty fight in episode 10.

Sitting down on a bench like mature adults and not spoilt Chelsea brats, they agreed to be “civil”. While the boys didn’t rekindle their friendship they did quash the burning hatred.

Well, until episode 11 that is…

Miles and Maeva finally set things up

In a very intense episode 11, Miles and his ex, Maeva D’Ascanio, had showdown talks about their relationship.

Across season 17 their relationship had clearly never been on or off, with both of them struggling to move on from a strong three-year love.

Eventually, Maeva broke down to tears and told Miles to end the confusion once and for all, giving him an ultimatum. Although like a weasel caught in headlights, Miles just about mustered the courage to put things to bed.

#Maeva deserves better and should aim for better – move on and leave #Miles in the dust because he will never change #madeinchelsea — Josephina_19 (@jolana_n) June 4, 2019

An instant act of revenge!

What fans weren’t expecting was an instant act of revenge on Maeva’s part.

More will be revealed in episode 12 (Monday, June 10th), with Maeva explaining to Miles that she kissed his old enemy, James Taylor.

Sh** really hits the fan – we could literally see Miles burning down James’s house in episodes to come.

Oh miles.. what a bummer man #MadeInChelsea — Nolufefe (@FefsO_) June 4, 2019

