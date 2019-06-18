Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

In the sophisticated and civilized world of Made in Chelsea, it’s not particularly often that you hear profanities hurled across the dinner table.

But that was until Sophie Hermann was given the opportunity to weigh in on the growing relationship between Jamie Laing and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo.

The 32-year-old produced one of the most vicious and foul-mouthed rants the MIC world has ever witnessed, with jaws dropping to the floor as the blonde-haired bosswoman ordered Sophie Habboo to walk away from their catch-up lunch.

If you’re a fan of watching Habbs’s tear ducts swell up with fear then you’re going to enjoy this.

Just like that, Sophie is my new favourite person… That SHADE was so Eloquently put, Habbs didn’t stand a chance….🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#MadeInChelsea — Miss CarineyB (@MissCarineyB) June 17, 2019

Miles Nazaire tees it up

Naturally, we all know that sections of Made in Chelsea is scripted. After all, it’s a reality TV series and the topics that the cast members decide to suddenly thrust into the conversation are clearly pre-scripted at times.

Here, Miles Nazaire turned to Habbs to ask how things were progressing with Jamie.

Sitting across the table from him was a sour-looking Sophie Hermann and Melissa Tattam, who literally looked as frightened as a mouse at this point.

Miles said: “Are you and Jamie dating or anything like that?”

Melissa Tattam digs everyone’s grave

The trio attempted to move the conversation away from Jamie and Habbs as Melissa added how “everybody was trying to turn it into a big deal” when really the relationship was nothing.

Now, you could see Sophie’s primal instincts kick in and the shimmer of a stone-cold killer appear in her eye as she prepared to pounce on Melissa’s wording of “not a big deal”.

Sophie bit back saying:

You don’t think it’s a big deal? You don’t think it would be a big deal if she (Habbs) would go and f**k Harry behind your back? You wouldn’t find that upsetting?

Sophie even had the balls to shut down Habbs with a severe injection of sass as she attempted to defend herself.

The nail in the coffin

Sophie finished off her rant with another expertly crafted sentence having explained that her loyalties remained with Jamie’s ex, Heloise Agostinelli.

Soph said to Habbs:

It just baffles me when men go from caviar to Catfish.

A final screw of the knife saw Sophie dismiss Habbs from the table while telling her to “f**k off”.

Talk about 0 to 100…

Sophie Hermann and Heloise are best friends?

The scene raised a lot of questions for MIC fans, like, mainly; when the hell did Sophie and Ell become such good friends?

We rarely saw Soph and Jamie’s ex hanging out during the 2018 season, although it’s been made out that the two have been best friends since high school.

However, as Sophie is a fashion designer and Ell is a rising model, it’s likely that they have been friends outside of the SW3 scene, perhaps collaborating to help raise Ell’s profile.

MADE IN CHELSEA SEASON 17 HAS NOW FINISHED SUBSCRIBE FOR UPDATES ON THE NEW SEASON