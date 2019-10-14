Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Series 18 of Made in Chelsea is still following the trials and tribulations of young Chelsea residents and their problems seem to be mounting more than ever in 2019.

Newcomer to the show in 2018 Maeva D’ascanio has been off and on and off again with MIC hottie Miles Nazaire. But in a series 17 shock twist she ended up with his ex-best friend, James Taylor.

Now, James and Maeva’s ‘relationship’ is going through the wringer and the rest of the cast is hardly surprised.

Celebrating her birthday during episode 7 of the show, how old is MIC’s Maeva?

How old is Made in Chelsea’s Maeva?

According to The Tab, Maeva is 22 years old in 2019.

She’s close in age to that of the newer cast members such as Amelia Mist and Eliza Batten – who are both 21.

Maeva celebrated her birthday on August 12th and jetted off to Istanbul to celebrate, courtesy of her BFF Rosi Mai Waldon.

OMG: Who is Sam from Made in Chelsea dating? Zara is set to make her SW3 debut!

Maeva celebrates her birthday

Episode 7 of Made in Chelsea sees Maeva, James, Rosi and the gang head out to Istanbul, Turkey.

Even Sam Thompson joined the crew on their trip and played a part in the drama that was to come.

While Maeva was airing her doubts about trusting James fully to just about anyone who would listen, the rest of the group were discussing James’ latest drama with his ex, Verity.

Made in Chelsea: What happened in Istanbul?

Things took a turn for the worst in Istanbul when Verity came out with some gossip on James sharing a bed with her at a party, cuddling her for the whole night and asking if he could go home with her while in Istanbul.

In true Made in Chelsea fashion, word quite quickly got back to Maeva. And James was once again red in the face with nowhere to run.

Happy 22nd birthday, Maeva – there’s a helping of heartbreak for you!

READ MORE: Olivia Bentley photography: Made In Chelsea star’s creative side explored!

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA SERIES 18 EVERY MONDAY NIGHT ON E4 AT 9 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE