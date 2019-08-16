Made in Chesty: Is Zara McDermott showing off a boob job on Instagram?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Stunning brunette Zara McDermott rose to fame on Love Island 2018.

The bronzed beauty was paired up with Adam Collard and the couple made a go of their relationship in the outside world but in February 2019, the good-looking pair called it quits.

As of July 2019, Zara is going out with Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson. And to top it off it looks as though she’s going to appear on at least one episode of Made in Chelsea herself.

While it looks like Zara’s hit the big time in love and in success, has she turned to surgery as most reality stars do? Or is she keeping things ‘au natural’?

She took to Instagram in August 2019, putting on a rather busty display. So, has Zara McDermott had a boob job?

Zara McDermott on Instagram

Zara is on Instagram as @zara_mcdermott with over a million followers.

The Love Island series 4 star regularly takes to social media to promote clothing brands, give us snippets of her luxury lifestyle and show off her impressive physique.

Not one to be camera shy, Zara is often sporting a bikini or three on Insta and her latest posts have sparked surgery rumours.

In posts from August 7th and August 10th, Zara’s assets are looking more voluminous than usual.

Has Zara McDermott had a boob job?

Comparing Zara’s body from her time in Love Island 2018 to today, she definitely seems to have an increased bust size.

However, this could be due to the kind of clothing she’s wearing and the poses chosen for Instagram. As we all know, with the correct angles and lighting, anything is possible.

Her enlarged boobs could also be down to push up support bras and bikinis. However, some Twitter users have suggested that it could be editing software that is Zara’s helping hand.

One Twitter user wrote: “Someone pls teach me how Zara McDermott edits her boobs on insta”.

Zara McDermott: Surgery

As far as we can see, Zara hasn’t had any plastic surgery on her body, however, she could have had some work done on her face.

In one Instagram post dating back to July 25th 2019, a cosmetic surgery company, Kiss Aesthetics, can be seen commenting on Zara’s post “This is the best pic of you ever”.

Zara replied saying: “You’re the best” which we could take to mean that she’s had some work done at the clinic.

Kiss Aesthetics offer facial cosmetic enhancements from jaw and lip filler to botox and they even have a clinic in Zara’s home county of Essex.

