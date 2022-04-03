











The reality TV series Married At First Sight (MAFS) Australia has gripped fans since season one – but where are they now? We take a look at the MAFS Australia couples who are still together after saying ‘I do’ to a stranger.

The reality TV show, where couples have been matched by experts, tie the knot when they first meet at the altar. Awkward first dates and months of dating are scrapped with couples only seeing the person they’re marrying moments before exchanging vows.

Taking speed dating to the next level, fans eagerly watch on to find out if the pairs are a match made in heaven.

But which relationships have stood the test of time after getting married?

MAFS Australia couples still together now

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr – Series 2

Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage

The pair met in the second series of MAFS and married in 2016. However, after the series had ended, they decided to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

The couple is believed to be one of matches that has lasted the longest in the history of Australia’s Married At First Sight.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli – Series 6

Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For Martha and Michael, who were instantly attracted to each other, have seen their relationship progress slowly but brightly. They had a few bumpy moments after things got more serious, but nothing split them apart.

Fans who have been eager to find out the couple’s next step can now expect another ceremony. The two announced their engagement in December 2021.

Definitely one for MAFS Australia couples success stories!

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant – Series 6

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage

According to Now To Love, Cameron did not feel an instant crush on Jules and their height difference also played a part on hesitation. Nonetheless, as they got to know each other, they grew as a couple.

“I was way too short and Jules was red-haired, curvaceous, tall and I thought ‘This is a stitch-up here!’ But once we met and sort of locked eyes, there was this comfortable warmness that came over and all the judgment went out the window,” Cameron said.

Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente – Series 8

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage

Who would have thought that those who entered as intruders for the set couples would end up falling in love?

This MAFS Australia couple are currently still together, in no hurry to take the next step. However, Johnny and Kerry are still living their relationship to the fullest without having to say “I do”.

Is there any “everlasting love” in Series 9?

Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley – Series 9

Although the two appeared attracted to each other physically, there were fears there could be struggles in the coupling.

However, as they got to know each other it seemed that they had more things in common than they thought.

This led to their decision to keep getting to know each other and stay together after the show. Selina and Cody are still together four months after the show finished filming.