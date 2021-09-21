Who is Maggie from Bake Off 2021 and what's her real age?











Maggie joins this year’s Great British Bake Off line-up as the oldest baker of the season. We explored her real age and background.

She is one of twelve bakers getting ready to impress the judges, hoping to get that absolutely very important handshake from Paul Hollywood.

Following 2020’s iconic win by the youngest baker Peter, retired midwife Maggie is putting her years of experience to the ultimate test.

Reality Titbit explored Maggie’s background, and found out exactly what her age is compared to the other 2021 bakers.

We can’t wait for you to meet this lovely lot tonight! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/OYesLaQKrp — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 21, 2021

Who is Maggie on Bake Off 2021?

Maggie, from Poole, Dorset, is a retired nurse and midwife.

Having grown up surrounded by family who constantly cooked and baked, the skill basically comes naturally to her.

She has a collection of classic recipe books and loves recreating traditional bakes, while at the same time experimenting with different flavours.

Her favourite thing to bake is bread – it never occurs to her to buy a loaf (or a cake!). Hobbies-wise, she enjoys kayaking, canoeing and sailing!

Yay a retired Midwife on Bake Off, go Maggie!! I bet your cakes are fantastic 💙 🍰 🧁 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/83j3YzQpwp — Jules (@juliagudgeon) September 17, 2021

GBBO: Maggie’s age revealed

Maggie is currently 70 years old, making her the oldest baker this year.

She doesn’t let age stop her, as she is quite the adventurer. The contestant often takes off in her campervan for an adventure!

The Dorset resident has even coached youngsters in tennis and volleyball, and hashtags #youarenevertooold on her social media posts.

Maggie is reportedly being supported by baker Val Stones, known as the “cake whisperer”. Many are supporting the return of older bakers this year.

This year’s youngest baker is Freya, 19, who Maggie is 51 years older than.

Maggie from Bake Off’s family and career

Maggie’s passion for water sports comes from her father, a hobby she believes she inherited from him.

When she’s not baking or thrill-seeking, Maggie loves spending time with her great nieces and great nephews.

There are no signs of anyone in her love life on social media, but she may be keeping any relationships private.

Maggie is also a former churchwarden-turned-“necessity baker”. In recent weeks, she has developed a passion for French Patisserie.

She is currently a stalwart of her local church.

Maggie midwifed my wife! And there was me thinking I wouldn't watch #GBBO this year, nor care who won…. https://t.co/ps2g05Odtd — Is that OK given the climate emergency? 💚☮️ (@benaldo) September 14, 2021

