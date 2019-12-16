University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Christmas is just over a week away, meaning many are currently preparing for a full-on day of cooking, eating and drinking. And beloved chef Jamie Oliver is here to help with his new show on Channel 4, Jamie’s Easy Christmas Countdown.

If there’s one thing which is the savoury ‘icing on the cake’ when it comes to a Christmas meal, it’s undisputedly the gravy.

Everyone has their own methods, but this year, Jamie has introduced viewers to a method which will transform the way you approach making gravy on the big day.

Here’s how to make the “get ahead” gravy from Jamie’s Easy Christmas Countdown!

Jamie’s “get ahead” gravy: Ingredients

It doesn’t take much to make this premade gravy a real treat, all you need is to prep it the day before and by Christmas Day, the job’s a good’un!

You will need two white onions, two carrots, two celery sticks, two rashers of smoky bacon and ten chicken wings.

To flavour the gravy, Jamie uses star anise, sage, bay leaves and rosemary. And don’t forget a good glug of port for extra flavour!

Finally you will need four tablespoons of flour and two litres of boiling water.

How to make Jamie Oliver’s Christmas gravy

Step 1: Peel and chop the onions, carrots, celery and loosely chop the bacon.

Step 2: Chuck all of the veg, herbs, bacon and chicken wings into a baking tray. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil and toss to combine.

Step 3: Cook in a preheated oven for one hour at 180 degrees.

Step 4: When baked, removed from oven and get the tray onto a low heat on the hob straight away. Mash together the veg and meats to release more of the flavour and juices. This is when you can add port for an extra punch.

Step 5: Stir in the flour for a couple of minutes before adding the boiling water. Simmer for 30 minutes on low.

Step 6: After half an hour, push the gravy through a course sieve until you have a smooth liquid. Save in the fridge overnight for use on Christmas Day.

Step 7: To add extra flavour to the “get ahead” gravy, after roasting the turkey save the juices from the pan – apart from the fat which you will have to separate – and add the premade mix in the turkey pan.

Step 8: Keep the get ahead gravy and the turkey juices mixing together on the heat for 30 minutes and then sieve the mixture once more.

WATCH JAMIE’S EASY CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN ON CHANNEL 4 THIS DECEMBER

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK