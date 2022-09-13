









Jamie Oliver is back on Channel 4 in 2022 with a brand new series – Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders. If there’s any celebrity chef who’s trying to make home cooks’ lives easier and cooking more efficient, it’s Jamie. His One-Pan Wonders are not only time-savers but the recipes he is cooking up on the show each Monday look truly delicious.

Episodes 1 to 3 have seen Jamie rustle up pasta in a frying pan, fish pie, roast lamb, noodle soup, homemade bread, super-tasty salmon and rolled pork and risotto just to name a few recipes. Despite having a vast array of recipes to choose from the Channel 4 show, it appears that viewers want to recreate Jamie Oliver’s ham and leek pie in 2022.

Jamie Oliver makes chicken and mushroom pie

On Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders, he creates a one-pan chicken an mushroom puff pie.

Using ingredients that are accessible from any supermarket, Jamie creates a dish that usually would take too long for most of us to whip up midweek.

The episode 2 recipe sees Jamie chop up chicken thighs and fry them in a pan. He adds oil to the pan and salt and pepper. He adds thyme to the browning chicken.

Next up is Jamie’s trick – puff pastry premade from the shop.

He scores a line 3 cm in from the edge of the pastry to create a “little frame”.

Jamie adds spring onions and mushrooms to the pan. He later adds plain flour and milk to create a sauce and leaves to simmer.

After taking the ‘lid’ off the pastry, he layers spinach and rocket into the puff pastry case and adds the chicken filling on top. In total, he says the recipe took around 19 minutes to make.

Make Jamie Oliver’s ham and leek pie

While some people will jump at the chance to make Jamie’s One-Pan Wonder chicken and mushroom pie, others would prefer to opt for a classic ham and leek pie.

The ingredients for the turkey and sweet leek pie include the following per the Jamie Oliver website:

2 rashers higher-welfare smoked streaky bacon

roughly chopped ½ bunch fresh thyme leaves picked olive oil

2 kg leeks washed, trimmed white end chopped into chunks, green end finely sliced

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

800 g cooked white turkey meat, torn into big chunks

2 heaped tablespoons plain flour, plus extra for dusting

2 pints organic turkey, chicken or vegetable stock

2 tablespoons crème fraîche

500 g puff pastry

12 jarred or vac-packed chestnuts roasted and peeled

2 sprigs of fresh sage leaves picked

1 free-range egg, beaten

How to make the pie

Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F/gas 5.

Fry bacon in a large pan on medium heat with olive oil and add your thyme leaves.

Add leeks and fry them off for about 3 minutes.

Add a pinch of salt and pepper then pop the lid on top, turn the heat down to medium and let them cook away gently for 30 minutes, stirring every 5 to 10 minutes to make sure they don’t catch.

When your leeks are ready, add the turkey meat to them and stir.

Add flour, mix it in well then pour in your stock and stir again.

Add the crème fraîche then turn the heat up and bring everything back up to the boil.

Pour the mixture through a sieve over another large empty pan and let the gravy from the mixture drip into the pan while you roll out your pastry.

Get a deep baking dish roughly 22 x 30cm and roll out pastry.

Crumble the chestnuts over one half of the pastry then tear a few of the sage leaves over the chestnuts.

Fold the other half of the pastry on top then roll it out carefully and evenly so you have a rectangle big enough to cover your baking tray.

Spoon the leek mixture from your sieve into the pie dish and spread it out evenly.

Lay your pastry on top, tuck the ends under then gently score the pastry diagonally with your knife. Add a pinch of salt to your beaten egg then paint this egg wash over the top of your pastry.

Pop your pie in the oven for about 35 to 40 minutes or until the pastry is puffed up and golden brown.

Once your pie is cooked, Jamie suggests adding gravy and greens to create a full meal.

More ham and leek recipes on Jamie’s website include a ham and leek quiche and a Spring pie.

