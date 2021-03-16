Who is Manrika from The Circle? We explored the TikTok star's Instagram!











Entering The Circle game are nine participants, including TikTok star Manrika Khaira. So, let’s have a look at her Instagram…

The third series is here, just a day after the final of The Celebrity Circle. Thank you Channel 4, you have graced us with more catfishing.

So, the aim of the game is to either enter as yourself or as a catfish, try to be the most popular, and interact with the others via a social media platform.

Manrika is one of the players who will be entering as herself. So, let’s have a look at her life outside The Circle apartments – who is she?

The Circle S3 – Manrika Kharia. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Manrika on The Circle?

Manrika is a 24-year-old contestant from Birmingham.

She works in recruitment, but that’s not all – as Manrika is also pretty well-known when it comes to social media!

Known for several thousands of followers on both TikTok and Instagram, some of The Circle’s viewers may already recognise her.

Education-wise, Manrika previously attended Joseph Leckie Community Technology College, and currently lists herself as single on Facebook.

Her profile states that she has been self-employed since October 2020, so it is possible that she has left her recruitment role since filming The Circle.

Manrika Kharia’s TikTok stardom

With more than 315K followers on TikTok, and a scorching 11.6 million likes, it’s no surprise that she already has fans rooting for her on The Circle.

She regularly posts motivation videos, make-up and hair tutorials, comedy-based TikToks, and even gets her family involved occasionally!

It looks like it’s only taken just under a year to accumulate her large following, as her first video was posted in April 2020.

Several followers have already commented on her videos, asking her when she will be appearing on The Circle, and saying they are excited to watch!

Meet Manrika on Instagram

Much like her TikTok, Manrika has quite a large following on Instagram.

With at least 49K followers, she regularly shares snippets of her latest career projects – with one of them including her doing BBC sketch shows.

Captioning in one post that she’s “just a council kid chasing her dreams”, Manrika has contributed to sketch ideas for the BBC’s 20 Laugh Lessons.

It looks like she lives between London and the West Midlands, and appears to be extremely close to her mum and brother Harvey.

