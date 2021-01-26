Married at First Sight Australia: Are Ines and Sam still together? Post-show updates!











Although Ines and Bronson were married, a romance began to brew between her and co-star Sam Ball. So are they still together?

Sam, on the other hand, had spoken his vows to Elizabeth Sobinoff, however him and Ines Bašić had an affair behind their partner’s backs.

The E4 show may put a dramatic spin on dating by having singletons marry at a first meeting, but you never know, it could lead to a happy ending.

So are Ines and Sam still together? What happened after the show?

Screenshot: Ines and Sam, Married At First Sight Australia, Series 6 Episode 16, All 4

What happened between Ines and Sam?

When things didn’t appear to be working out between their spouses, they hooked up during a Gold Coast getaway.

They were seen kissing on a bed before spending the night together, while the other couples double-dated, rode rollercoasters and went shopping.

Ines and her partner Bronson were not getting along following their honeymoon, and decided to split.

Rumour has it that part of the reason was down to her secret relationship with Sam. Before season 6 ended, Sam left the show for personal reasons.

He later returned to MAFS Australia.

Are Ines and Sam still together?

No

Sam reportedly called their affair “fake”, pointing out that she was wearing different underwear between scenes – which fans also noticed.

However, it has not officially been confirmed whether the affair was staged.

During the MAFS reunion in 2019, Ines said that he had failed to show up.

The experts literally watched the dinner party last night. How is there no mention of Ines and Sam sneaking off together. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Miss L Stephenson 📚👩‍🏫 (@Lauras95) January 20, 2021

What are Ines and Sam doing now?

Ines spends most of her time as an ambassador for charity Bosnian Kids.

She mainly posts selfies, pictures with friends – or her puppy! However, there is no sign of a relationship on her Instagram photos.

Ines also has a YouTube channel with at least 590 subscribers, where she posts videos about food, fashion, beauty, and travel.

Sam is regularly seen working on his fitness, and recently graduated Kapooka Army Recruit Training program in Canberra, where he lives.

There is no sign of a relationship on his Instagram, especially as he recently captioned his picture with: “They say curls get the girls, don’t see any girls”.

