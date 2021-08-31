









Married at First Sight UK has returned for a new series in 2021 – where was the E4 show filmed?

The dating series has become a hit with many viewers around the world and the UK version is back for series 6 on our screens. The show follows singletons who meet just moments before they tie the knot and become a husband and a wife.

But, where was Married at First Sight UK filmed? Find more about the wedding venue featured in the series.

Where is Married at First Sight UK filmed?

Previous series of Married at First Sight UK was filmed at the Eastwell Manor in Ashford Kent.

The weddings of this year’s season will air on Thursday, September 2nd which is when viewers can find out if the show has kept the same filming location.

Eastwell Manor is where previous couples first laid eyes on each other and got married in front of their family and friends. The manor is situated 4 miles from Ashford International station and comprises of a spa hotel which overlooks beautiful lawns and is set in quiet surroundings.

To find more about the venue, you can check out their website or find them on Instagram.

Filming also took part in each contestant’s house. Michelle comes from Hastings, while Owen is from Sheffield. Shareen lives in Llanelli in Wales and David is from Solihull.

Eastwell Manor: How to get there

The manor is located following the M20, or if you’re coming by train the closest station is Ashford International station, which is situated four miles from the hotel.

The train station has links to major London stations. Other stations close to Eastwell Manor are Wye railway station, which is around three miles away and Canterbury West and East stations, which are about 10 miles away.

When was Married at First Sight UK filmed?

Filming of the E4 series kicked off in April this year.

Speaking to The Sun, new expert Mel Schilling said that she flew to the UK this spring and isolated prior to the start of the show.

“After a very long wait, I’ve finally made it to the UK,” she told the publication. “I’ve been self-isolating after my flight so I really am excited to get out there and started.

“We have just begun filming the brand new series of Married at First Sight UK and oh my god, it is going to be incredible. They all have their own very unique story to tell and I cannot wait for you all to fall in love with them.”

