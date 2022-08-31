









April Banbury secured the Ms Great Britain 2020/21 win before she decided to tie the knot with a total stranger called George Roberts on Married at First Sight. Her new husband had no idea until his Pops shared the news.

When April walked down the aisle and spotted George, they instantly hit it off. Full of smiles, they both read their vows, which saw the former pageant star say she’d clean the sink dishes if he takes her to bed when she’s had a drink.

However, it wasn’t all smooth-sailing. Admitting she wasn’t sure if she wants children, George drops the news that he has four, which left April in shock. Then in the next episode of the honeymoon, they already seem to be on the rocks.

Meet MAFS star April Banbury

April is a London-based bespoke luxury designer who specialises in bridal and occasion wear. She has already established her name within the fashion industry as a finalist for Britain’s Top Designer.

She also had her couture collection showcased twice at London Fashion Week. Many may already recognise the reality star, as April previously appeared on Channel 5’s The Bachelor and ITV’s The Cabins.

The daughter of Ian Banbury, who represented Great Britain in the 1976 Olympic Games, April is from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, and recently tied the knot with George on Married at First Sight UK.

Her Ms Great Britain 2020 win

April took home the Ms Great Britain 2020 crown. She held her title for a whole 18 months due to the pandemic, which led to her role as Seed Lancashire ambassador, helping people with eating and mental health disorders.

She even designed and made her winning emerald dress at the awards, a contest for women aged 28 and over. The MAFS star made history as the first to win the new competition aimed at a fresh age category.

The 33-year-old was a runner-up in Ms Great Britain twice, finishing as first runner-up in the final in both 2014 and 2016. That’s one up from placing third in The Bachelor, where she competed for the love of rugby hunk Gavin Henson.

Fans react to pageant success

Several viewers didn’t believe April really was Ms Great Britain 2020, with many thinking George’s Pops was just joking or got the wrong end of the stick. Those watching couldn’t believe someone of that status could be single.

One fan wrote: “If miss Great Britain 2020 is getting rejected on dating apps then I think we can conclude their days are numbered. Thanks April #MAFSUK#MarriedAtFirstSightUK.”

Another penned their shock on Twitter: “#MAFSUK Thought grandad was ga-ga, but he’s right, April was Ms Great Britain 2020. #thanksgoogle.”

“How does Pops know she’s Miss Great Britain 2020 #MAFSUK?,” questioned a fellow viewer.

