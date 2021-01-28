Who is Chris from Married at First Sight's ex fiancee? Meet Mercedes Myrick!











Chris Williams appeared on season 12 of Married at First Sight, when he was matched with Paige Banks. But who is his ex fiancee?

Relationship experts decided that Chris and Paige would be a good match, which meant they got married on the first day of laying eyes on each other.

However, fans have since discovered an engagement video, uploaded by who they believe is Chris’ ex fiancee.

So who is Mercedes Myrick? How long before the show was he engaged?

Screenshot: Paige, Married At First Sight, Season 12 Episode 1, Lifetime

Who is Chris Williams’ ex fiancee?

Mercedes Myrick

She now lives in Atlanta, Georgia, and was born in Detroit, Michigan.

Mercedes, who has been seen getting proposed to by Chris in a video, is a sports analyst, and was a digital content producer at Bleacher Report.

She has a Bachelor of Science in Biology at Clark Atlanta University, and a Masters in Journalism & Mass Communication at Georgia State University.

Chris Williams’ ex fiancee has worked for NBA TV, which she began in 2015.

What happened between Chris and his ex?

It was recently revealed that Chris had allegedly proposed to his ex-fiancée Mercedes Meyrick in February 2020.

He was reportedly still engaged to her until the end of June, before filming for the show in August.

He had also reportedly got her pregnant when he signed up for the show, according to a MAFS fan account’s Instagram story.

Can’t wait to see the episode where everyone finds out Chris’ ex is pregnant…#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/qdN7q2zy25 — Lisa Simpson (@lisa_toes) January 28, 2021

Are Chris and Paige still together?

At the time of writing, it is not known if they are still together

As the season gets underway, it is likely that the couple have been told to keep any hidden secrets about their relationship status under wraps.

The latest we know is that Chris and Paige have bonded over their love of tattoos, telling him she has three, while he has one cross on his wrist.

He reveals to her that him and his ex got their names tatted on themselves, and that he had to get the new tattoo to cover it up.

Chris ruined the mood when he said he and his ex got matching tattoos last year #MarriedAtFirstSight — nerdycurlz (@dreamcatch27) January 28, 2021

Chris has more than an ex… she is an ex FIANCÉ 🤦🏽‍♀️#MarriedAtFirstSight — Arlethia Royster (@ArlethiaRoyster) January 28, 2021

