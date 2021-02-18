Married at First Sight: Chris Williams' job, net worth and Instagram explored!











Married at First Sight contestant Chris Williams often talks about finances so what’s his job in real life? Here are his net worth and career explored.

The Lifetime star revealed that his business success has influenced his personal life, leading to a couple of failed relationships.

Things for Chris Williams and his wife Paige Banks are not going too great on the show right now and some viewers want to find more about the background and career of Chris.

So, what does he do for a living?

Screenshot – Chris Williams on Married at First Sight, Lifetime

Who is Chris Williams? What is his job?

Chris Williams is a Subway franchise owner in Atlanta.

In an interview with Black Enterprise, the reality star revealed that he came from a modest background and was homeless for some time.

After working 40 different jobs, he landed a role as a finance manager and made a plan to purchase a franchise in order to start his own business.

“I had been thinking about purchasing a franchise, particularly a Subway, because of the international brand recognition,” Chris told the publication.

“In March of this year [2019], I decided to apply to become a Subway owner, took the test, and attended orientation. Then I was presented with a list of stores in the area that were available for purchase and chose from there.“

REALITY SHOWS: Where was Temptation Island filmed?

Do you agree or disagree with Chris? #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/SVTYSC24iA — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) February 18, 2021

Chris Williams: Net worth

An estimation of $800,000.

Stars Offline estimates Chris’ fortune to be $800,000.

In the interview with Black Enterprise, the Married at First Sight star revealed that he made “really good money” from his job as a finance manager which helped him save enough money for his franchise business.

He must have been making a six-figure income in order to have enough resources to start his own company.

In 2019, Chris became the youngest Subway franchise owner.

RHONJ: We found Joe Giudice’s girlfriend on Instagram!

Is Chris Williams on Instagram?

Yes, he is! However, his profile is private at the time of publication.

It appears that his Instagram was public for some time since he has amassed a following of 14k fans.

Chris currently has shared only one post and it’s not clear whether he will make his account public again.

This is a marriage right? 😅 #MarriedAtFirstSight is all-new tomorrow night at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/ZJnJIUtJRW — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) February 16, 2021

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C ON LIFETIME

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK