









On August 29, 2022, MAFS UK returned to E4 with a batch of new singletons ready to walk down the aisle. It’s no secret the Channel 4 series is jam-packed with drama and this year’s series is no different – cue Thomas’ shady reads and Gemma’s “sit down” moment.

Week by week, the couples on the show experienced the social experiment that saw them matched by relationship experts. While many had their ups and downs, such as Kwame and Kasia, others rounded off their time on the series very much in love – think Jenna and Zoe.

One couple who had viewers scratching their heads, however, was April and George so let’s take a look at what happened to them in Married At First Sight…

View Instagram Post

Who are April and George?

City chick and Miss Great Britain 2021 April Banbury was matched with George Roberts by relationship experts on MAFS.

The couple had their ups and downs on the show including trust issues and allegations of being “fake” from co-stars on the E4 series.

April, 33, and George, 40, still opted to ‘stay’ each week on MAFS and remained together until the final episodes of the show. April is a designer and trainee pilot, per her IG bio, while George is a father-of-four.

Couple appear at reunion show

On Monday, October 17, George and April appeared on the reunion episode of MAFS UK series 7 and were still in a relationship. However, since filming wrapped, April and George are no longer together.

Speaking to AJ Odudu on the Unveiled show, April confirmed she and George had split, Capital FM reports. April added she was “taking a break” from dating and “ready to kiss a few more frogs” before she finds ‘the one’.

What happened to April and George after Married At First Sight?

April and George still appeared to be a couple on MAFS’ final episodes. However, filming takes place earlier than the episodes go to air so viewers could be forgiven for thinking the couple were still together when, in fact, they’re both now single.

April and George are still posting photos of their experience on MAFS UK on their Instagram but neither have posted with regards to their relationship.

Many fans took to Twitter to state they weren’t shocked George and April’s relationship didn’t work out.

NO WAY: Chanita confirms her MAFS dress is green amid confusion over its colour

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT UK ON E4 EVERY WEEKDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK