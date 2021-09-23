Who is Farah Sattaur, Amy's close friend on Married At First Sight?











Farah Sattaur made another reality TV show debut when she showed up as Amy Christopher’s friend on Married At First Sight UK.

Several viewers instantly recognised Farah when she gave her opinions on Amy and Josh’s marriage, and how they are getting along at home.

It comes as the married couple are working through their differences, despite Amy’s “mood swings” as described by Josh, and his lack of emotion.

Experts have been helping Amy and Josh work on their relationship, which has been further commented on by her friend Farah. So who is she?

Who is Farah Sattaur?

Farah is a lifestyle blogger and reality TV star from London.

The 35-year-old is a former Playboy Bunny, and won her first beauty pageant in 2002, when she was crowned Miss Teen Philippines UK.

She was once selected to be a VIP host at the Playboy Club in London.

Farah, who is Filipino and Guyanese, is also the founder of Studio Snatched, a glue brand for strip and magnetic false eyelashes.

She recently appeared as Amy’s close friend on MAFS UK, where she questioned Josh on whether he loves his wife.

Farah Sattaur was on Ex On The Beach

Several viewers knew they recognised Amy’s friend Farah, and they would be right as she has been a series regular on another show.

She is best known for starring on the British MTV reality television series Ex On The Beach, which premiered on April 22, 2014.

Farah was on the show alongside three single girls Chloe Goodman, Emily Gillard, and Geordie Shore‘s Vicky Pattison.

Despite being an original cast member, none of her exes arrived on the beach during her MTV stint.

FARAH FROM EX ON THE BEACH. #MAFSUK …knew I knew her! — ꜱᴏᴘʜɪᴇ ⭐️ (@_sophieholland) September 22, 2021

Meet Farah Sattaur on Instagram

Farah often shares snaps of her exploring London, where she lives.

She also regularly works with brands for advertisement posts, such as Carmex and Skin Republic – making her an influencer!

With 103K followers behind her, it’s no wonder that several MAFS UK fans recognised her on the show.

There is no sign of a romantic partner in her life, but a recent photo caption read: “Date em all sis and may the best man win.”

Farah certainly lives a glamorous life, such as attending the London Lifestyle Awards and hitting up food spots like The Aura UK.

