What happened to Jamie Otis' sister? Emotional post explained











Fans are concerned about Jamie Otis – known for appearing on Married at First Sight – after she wrote a heart-breaking post about her sister.

The star sheds a light on the success of MAFS, where participants get married to a total stranger, as that is where she met husband Doug Hehner.

As a result, the first season couple has amassed a huge fan base, which explains why they are concerned about Jamie’s recent post.

She revealed that she feels “awful” for her sister, before adding that she got a call which is “every parent’s worst nightmare”. What happened to her?

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Jose San Miguel Jr.’s job is impressive

Married at First Sight | New Season Wednesday 7/21 at 8/7c | Lifetime BridTV 2976 Married at First Sight | New Season Wednesday 7/21 at 8/7c | Lifetime https://i.ytimg.com/vi/8Nef0CdrJuI/hqdefault.jpg 815057 815057 center 22403

Jamie Otis’ post about her sister

Jamie shared a post on September 3rd, which revealed that her sister “does not get to rock her babies to sleep tonight”.

The social media post showed Jamie cuddling her children to sleep.

She wrote:

Thankful to hold my babies, but I feel AWFUL for my sister. She doesn’t get to rock her babies to sleep tonight. She got a call yesterday that is every parents absolute worst nightmare.

Jamie added: “We immediately drove up to be with her & our family.

“Hold your babies tight…if you wanna say a prayer for my sis & nephew I know she’d appreciate it.”

Who is Jamie Otis’ sister?

She has two sisters Amylynn King, Johanna Harvey, and Leah King.

Jamie’s latest post refers to her sister Leah King Otis, her younger sibling.

She reportedly brought up Leah while growing up, and got custody of her sisters due to issues that were taking place at home.

Leah is a sibling-of-five, who gave birth to a baby boy – now thought to be ten months old – at thanksgiving last year.

As Covid-19 restrictions were in place, Leah had to give birth alone.

90 DAY FIANCE: Are Corey and Evelin on The Other Way married?

What happened to Jamie Otis’ sister?

Jamie’s sister Leah’s son went into the NICU unit after being born.

Leah has been at the hospital with her son, who is just a few months old.

He was born premature and spent time in the NICU for three months, but was released and able to go home a few days ago.

Born at 29 weeks, Jamie revealed “the doctors couldn’t make any promises” but had grown strong enough to leave the hospital.

Four days ago, the MAFS star said that her nephew is a “happy little guy who is healthy and strong”, before her more recent post.

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT ON LIFETIME WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK