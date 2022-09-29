









Despite a tense wedding, AKA their first meeting, Thomas and Adrian from Married at First Sight appear to be a successful couple of the UK season. A recent post hints that they are still completely infatuated with each other.

The 2022 season of the E4 dating show has had its ups and downs, such as April and George having a fall out after she kissed someone on their honeymoon. Thomas even admitted to Adrian that he wouldn’t have picked him initially.

However, fast-forward to a few weeks and the duo are totally loved-up. A post on Thomas’ Instagram shows him kissing Adrian on the cheek, which has received an influx of comments from fans calling them “couple goals”.

Thomas, Adrian. Picture: Channel 4

Meet Thomas and Adrian

Thomas Hartley is a Scouser with a passion for social activism. From Liverpool, the MAFS star is a mental health care assistant who also loves letting loose during nights out with his friends.

He described himself as extremely sociable, unapologetically loud and not one to back down in an argument, with his worst nightmare being for someone to describe him as “nice”.

Adrian Sanderson is a graphic designer from Manchester who has been working freelance for over seven years. The 37-year-old is originally from Liverpool, like Thomas, and has been a serial dater for the last three years.

‘Couple goals’: MAFS UK 2022 journey

At first, Thomas and Adrian faced tension, from the latter’s friend asking the Scouser multiple questions at the wedding reception to the couple having a full-blown shouting argument during their honeymoon.

Following their differences, they admitted they have very opposite personalities. The couple then talked things through and agreed they would try and bring out the best in one another.

Thomas almost left the programme after another disagreement, but shocked viewers when he suddenly tore up his piece of paper and agreed to work on their romance. Since then, they have formed an incredibly strong bond.

During the commitment ceremony, Thomas broke down over the abuse he faced in his past. Adrian revealed to Metro that, in that moment, he wanted to “grab him and shake him and tell him ‘Listen to me, it’s okay. we’ve got this'”.

They hint they’re still together

Just four days before this article was written, Thomas posted a loved-up photo [below] which showed him kissing Adrian on the cheek. Fans are over the moon with the update, with many writing “couple goals” in the comments.

Thomas commented on a recent video clip of MAFS UK uploaded by Adrian, with: “🔥❤️😍 love you xxx.” So it looks like things are still incredibly romantic for the pair post-filming.

In September, while the show was being aired, Adrian told Metro:

This is months ago, it’s processed, we’ve done that,’ he says. ‘Yes, it was difficult, but we’ve been through it. We’ve already processed that. It’s just hilarious and neither of us is afraid of a bit of a fight. I will try and avoid it but eventually, we’ll both pop.

He added:

We both look absolutely ridiculous, it’s so funny. I think one thing that is really important is that the rows were a part of our journey.

