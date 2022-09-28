MAFS UK fans love 'chaotic' and 'messy' episode as Matt and Whitney bond grows











Married At First Sight (MAFS) UK is heating up as Whitney and Matt’s flirty connection finally gets addressed in the latest episode.

Married At First Sight unites two strangers in the hopes to spark up a long-lasting marriage, but sometimes, things don’t always find a happy ending. That’s seemingly the case for series 7 as it just got a whole lot messier for two couples who are on the verge of splitting after some intense eye contact.

Yes, we’re talking about Matt and Whitney, who are currently married to Gemma and Duka respectively. Whitney expressed that Duka wasn’t her ideal type at the start, and she’s now got her eye on tatted barber, Matt.

Gemma, meanwhile, is completely destroyed as the cast mates knew about the connection, whereas she remained clueless until Matt’s confession.

MAFS UK series 7 episode 18’s most explosive moments

Whitney and Matt’s flirty tension is out in the open

Talk of Whitney and Matt’s potential connection was on everyone’s lips even before breakfast in the tent. Kwame brazenly initiated the conversation after Duka’s argument with Thomas ended with Matt consoling him with a hug.

“The irony of being consoled by the man who’s taking his woman,” he cheekily mentioned.

Addressing the situation privately with Gemma, his partner, he admitted that they haven’t been right for each other since the start. He confessed that “something is brewing with Whitney.”

Disappointed, Gemma replied: “You know what really hurt me yesterday? The fact that I had to find that out through a task. You never tried with me, I feel used.”

The conversation escalated as the couple returned to the tent, thus involving the rest of the cast mates.

“This is the first time I’ve actually been able to breathe and be myself,” Matt added.

Kwame defending Matt’s views on his ideal type

Feathers were ruffled last episode after Jonathan admitted he “wouldn’t go out with a girl with bigger legs”. Gemma, 30, took offense to the remark, calling it “really blunt”, while Jenna pointed out that he shouldn’t make those comments due to the struggle of female beauty standards.

Carpenter Jonathan defended that he never intended to be insulting; he’s simply not used to differing opinions in his social circle.

“If I just met her and within a few days, put on a lot of weight, I would subtly drop hints, like ‘Let’s do some active things,'” he continued.

Kwame backed up the comments and praised Jonathan as “honest” before Whitney responded: “Yes, women’s bodies go through so much.”

MAFS UK fans rave about the spicy drama

The drama is truly unfortunate for the cast mates, but it’s making great TV for the nation.

“Nah nah nah. This MAFS UK episode was the best of the season so far,” a fan reviewed.

Some are calling Matt out for his “red flag” behavior. Although others are defending that Gemma isn’t in the clear since she was shouting at him.

We can’t forget about Kwame’s one-liner that ignited the fire; he really did choose chaos.

“Chaotic” and “messy” are the perfect adjectives to describe the episode:

