









MAFS UK stars Adam and Tayah are officially parents! The pair welcomed their new baby daughter, Beau Emily, one year after falling in love on the E4 show.

Congratulations to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling, who have welcomed a baby girl together, 13 months after saying “I do” at the alter on the hit reality series.

The couple announced the exciting news on Tuesday, October 11 via Tayah’s Instagram profile with an up-close shot of their new bundle of joy. Like the rest of their fans, we can’t handle how cute their love story and Beau Emily are.

Screenshot from official E4 Youtube channel – MAFSUK Dream Couple End Up Engaged! | Married At First Sight UK

Tayah and Adam are “completely besotted” over their new addition

The Aveling family had a new addition on Friday, October 7 at Doncaster Hospital.

Sharing two images of Beau, the new parents can be seen cradling her as they smiled proudly at the camera. “7th October, the day our lives completely changed,” Tayah captioned.

“Introducing you all to our precious girl, Beau Emily Aveling, we are completely besotted, she is perfect in every single way.”

“Just want to say a massive thank you to Doncaster hospital, for going above and beyond to reassure me and to the amazing lady who stayed after her shift had finished to deliver our girl.”

Tayah, a sales and events coordinator, also showed appreciation for her husband of one year. “To my Adam, I didn’t think I could love you even more but seeing you with our daughter completely fills my heart.”

“Welcome to the world our darling Beau,” she added.

The couple, who first met at the altar last year, announced they were expecting in April with a loved-up pregnancy shoot with OK Magazine.

Fellow E4 star Lisa Baggs of Gogglebox fame commented: “How wonderful! She is just perfect.”

Tayah and Adams MAFS castmate Amy Christopher is very excited to bond with Beau. “She’s perfect!! Congratulations. Can’t wait to teach her all about astrology & crystals,” she joked. “Well done babe xxx”

Adam and Tayah are responsible for that iconic MAFS moment

Even if you’re not MAFS fan, you might have watched this hilarious scene go viral on social media. During their wedding ceremony, Tayah had her bridesmaid sashay down the aisle first, as expected.

Adam clearly forgot about the custom or he was just too excited to meet his bride when he mistook the bridesmaid for his wife-to-be. Despite Tayah’s friend wearing a blush pink dress that was visibly not a traditional wedding gown, a grinning Adam giddily whispered “wow”, before proceeding to introduce himself.

His dad was on hand to inform him that she was a bridesmaid – what would he do without him?

The groom was even more ecstatic to spot Tayah at the start of the aisle – and the rest is history. Luckily, Tayah brushed off the situation, labeling it as “one of the show’s most funniest moments.”

Relive the awkward encounter here:

