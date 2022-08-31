MAFS UK viewers obsess over 'sweetheart' José for his supportive pep talk











April Banbury walked down the aisle in Married At First Sight (MAFS) UK episode 2, but not without the help of BFF José , who gave her the best pep talk to soothe her pre-wedding jitters.

Ms Great Britain 2020 winner April Banbury tied the knot with financial advisor George Roberts on Married At First Sight 2022. It was clear the pair were smitten upon their first meeting.

Although a pageant queen, April lacked confidence in the dating department, having faced rejections after just one date. However, the 32-year-old will always have her BFF José to lift her spirits, and her MAFS UK wedding day was no exception.

José steals the show on MAFS UK as the friend we all need

Wedding of April and George. Courtesy of Channel 4

Other than lending a hand with preparations, bridesmaids are key in soothing the wedding nerves, and for April, that comes in the form of José.

“Colombian, spicy Latino” José, as April calls him, unexpectedly took the spotlight away from her in episode 2. Fans have been focused on his caring and supportive nature.

Whilst getting dolled up, April shared her worries about marrying a complete stranger, including fears over unsupportiveness

“Remember, you are more than enough, ok?” José encouraged. “And you are worthy of any man there, so don’t think you are not worthy.”

Calling her humble, he reveals that April “closed her heart for the fear of being rejected.”

His protectiveness has earned him a following in his own right, which he totally deserves it.

“Don’t you just love José, I would love a friend like that,” one fan tweeted.

A second added: “My god everyone needs a friend like José what a sweetheart!”

Just look at his proud grin:

Episode 3 preview teases April cheated on George

Wedding of April and George. Photo downloaded from official Channel 4 press

MAFS spiced things up with episode 3’s teaser, which hinted that the wedding dress designer had been unfaithful to George.

Jetted off to their honeymoon, the pair can be seen in their separate parts of the hotel. George says: “April’s been intimate with somebody else” and “‘I’ve been cheated on. F***.”

“The preview for tonight’s episode! April? What? When? How?” a shocked viewer asked.

However, knowing the power of sly editing, it’s possible that it’s been taken out of context – we’ll have to wait and see tonight.

