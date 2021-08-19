Married at First Sight 2021: Who is lingerie model Nikita Jasmine?











Married at First Sight UK is almost here and the wedding bells are only a short while away, for eight couples who will meet at the altar.

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be the trio looking to get the couples all the way through to their happily ever after.

Reality Titbit found all you need to know about 27-year-old Nikita Jasmine, and what kind of man she’s looking for. We had a peek at her Instagram…

Who is Nikita Jasmine?

Nikita works in sales in County Durham. She also models for lingerie and underwear brand, Belle Ragazza and has an Only Fans page.

She is sassy, confident and very opinionated, and definitely not here to mess around. Emotionally charged, stubborn and wearing her heart on her sleeve, she finds that people tend to misjudge her.

Nonetheless, she is very proud of those attributes and manages to win people around with her friendly nature, banter and down-to-earth charm.

Nikita describes herself as “fit, funny and a barrel of laughs with a heart of gold” however she believes that one of the reasons someone won’t marry her is that she has a bad temper.

Why does Nikita want to appear on Married at First Sight?

When asked why she decided to appear on the hit show, she said:

Ideally, we all want our Prince Charming who we are going to be with until the day we die. I just think if I meet someone who blows me away and we’re on the same wavelength and have proper banter, it’ll be great.

She has in fact already planned her wedding, and chosen the names of her children! Nikita believes that because she has fallen in love twice already, this will be her third time lucky.

After getting married, Nikita said she wants fun, excitement and lots of laughs.

Who are Nikita’s celeb pals?

Nikita appears to be friends with a ton of reality stars including Love Island’s Rebecca Gormley and Anna Vakili.

She even models for Chloe Ferry’s clothing range Ferry Body with the caption saying “Reppin me gals PJ collection”.

Many of her celeb pals wished her luck on her Married at First Sight journey:

Ex-Islander, Demi Jones said: “EEEEK!!”.

Too Hot to Handle’s Chloe Veitch commented: “FINALLY! HERE SHE ISSSS”.

Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry and Sophie Kasaei also shared their excitement: “Eeeeeeeeeee I can’t wait to watch this” and “There she issssss”.

As did TOWIE’s Demi Sims: “Yes u are a lil nutta can’t wait to watch this”.

