Married at First Sight Australia season 4 originally aired in Australia in 2017. Now, like other major reality series such as Love Island: Australia, the dating show has worked its way around the world to air on British screens.

Given that we’re in a production drought, the Aussies are giving us all the reality TV content we’re after!

Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings were one of the season’s most talked-about couples. But where are Sean and Susan now in 2020? We’ve done some digging to find out more about what went down after cameras stopped rolling.

Oh, and we should probably announce that some *major spoilers* from this season lie ahead. Read on if you will!

Meet Sean and Susan

Sean Hollands, 38, is a farmer from Maryborough, Queensland. He was matched with Susan Rawlings, a 40-year-old mining truck driver. This reflects both Sean and Susan’s ages in 2020; Sean was 35 when appearing on the show, Susan was 37.

Speaking in episode 1, Susan said: “Getting married tomorrow is an amazing feeling, I thought it would never happen my whole life. I have 100% trust in the experts. Hopefully tomorrow, that will be the guy to spend the rest of my life with.”

In the first episode, Sean said: “Finding love is hard because I am isolated where I live. I’m not afraid to speak up and say you do get lonely sometimes. I have got an eternity of love to give someone.”

Sean and Susan on Married at First Sight Australia

Throughout the series, Sean and Susan were painted as the Married at First Sight “lovebirds,” however since coming off the show they have told a very different story.

Susan told news.com.au, “I wanted to leave half way through,” and claimed that Sean was only staying on the show for the money. Married at First Sight participants get paid $200 per day to appear on the show.

Susan said:

His kids were crying to him on Skype: ‘Please come home daddy, we don’t really know why you’re away for so long’. And I said, ‘No, you need to go, we’re just friends, you need to go’. And he’s like, ‘Nah, I need the money, I’m going to New Zealand in April on my first overseas trip ever. I need some spending money’.

Susan chose to end the relationship at the final vow renewal ceremony, however she has claimed it was a mutual decision. The two were on the show as friends and there was not anything seriously romantic.

Where are Sean and Susan now?

Although things did not work out for Sean and Susan on the show, they have remained friends and gone on to find romance elsewhere.

On March 24th, 2018, Susan gave birth to her first son, Ashton. Although she was not with the father, who she had met online, the two are co-parenting Ashton.

Sean has also found his happily ever after, as he proposed to girlfriend Roslyn Buerckner in November 2018.

