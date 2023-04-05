Domenica Calarco’s unveiling of her OnlyFans was a memorable moment on Married At First Sight Australia season 9.

Mel Schilling, Jon Aiken, and Alessandra Rampolla looked on as the couples explained to Domenica and Jack that they had seen photos of her “pretty much naked” online.

Jack said that he was “aware” that his partner, Domenica, had an OnlyFans account and that he “didn’t care.”

Domenica reflected on the dramatic moment she found out her cast members had seen some ‘racy’ photos of her during her time on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2023.

MAFS photo scandal

Married At First Sight season 9 star Domenica was humiliated during the 2022 show when gossip circulated that she had an OnlyFans page.

Her co-stars didn’t immediately tell her that they’d seen some ‘racy’ images online. Her partner, Jack, asked: “How is it circulating?”

Domenica explained on I’m A Celebrity that she was worried that the scandal would affect her career as a makeup artist at the time.

Domenica’s OnlyFans

Taking to the OnlyFans YouTube channel, Domenica said that she was relaunching her page in June 2022.

She said that her page was set to be “bigger and better than ever.”

Domenica added that it’s a place where people can “chat to her one-on-one,” she also said that fans will get to see all facets of her – her “promiscuous side,” and her “real vulnerable, everyday girl” side.

Speaking on I’m A Celebrity of her content, the 30-year-old said: “It’s not anything you wouldn’t see on Bondi Beach…”

The reality star has over 540k Instagram followers and a YouTube channel with over 17k subscribers.

Domenica earned a house deposit

Chatting with her campmates on I’m A Celebrity during the April 4 episode, Domenica gave some insight into how she felt after the OnlyFans scandal.

She also explained that she still has OnlyFans now.

Domenica said that she started her page out of necessity after a divorce, and during the pandemic.

She said: “I needed the cash to buy a fridge.”

However, it’s clear that Domenica had the last laugh as she concluded: “I made enough for a house deposit after the show.”